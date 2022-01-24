Stratford Summer Nights Postponed Until Further Notice

Taranaki along with the rest of New Zealand moved to the Red traffic light setting today, 24 January 2022. With this move the scheduled Summer Nights movies (29 January) and Summer Nights concert (19 February) have been postponed until further notice.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, “We’re disappointed to have to reschedule these events, our staff and the community have been looking forward to them. We want to wait until we are in a better position to host these events without the restrictions that come with the Red traffic light setting.”

“We’re optimistic in due course we will be able to move back into Orange and once again host community events as they should be,” he says.

Keep an eye on SDC’s website and Facebook page for updates in the coming weeks.

Under the red setting, Council public facilities are open and will continue to have the following public health measures in place to keep staff and community members safe:

People will need to continue scanning in using the NZ COVID Tracer App or by completing a paper-based form available

Capacity limits will continue based on 1m physical distancing

People over the age of 12 must wear a face covering

We regularly review these measures and the advice provided by central Government. If anything changes across our facilities during the Red traffic light setting we’ll update our website and Facebook pages.

A reminder to residents that you can get in touch through our contactless service by phone 06 765 6099 and email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz if you’d prefer.

Remember if you’re feeling unwell, please follow the Ministry of Health advice, get tested and stay at home.

For the latest operational updates visit the COVID-19 Updates page on our website.

For the latest information on COVID-19 and the Traffic Light System visit, covid19.govt.nz

For vaccination and testing clinics in Taranaki visit tdhb.org.nz

