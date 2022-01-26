Heretaunga Women’s Centre Asks Shoppers To Remember Those Who Can’t Stock Up

The current trend encouraged by Trevor Mallard of stocking up with extra groceries and supplies with the country going into the RED level of the Covid Protection Framework, in preparation for possible shortages, is leaving supermarket shelves in the Hawke’s Bay depleted and out of everyday supplies including bread and pasta.

The Heretaunga Women’s Centre who work with women experiencing poverty are acutely aware what this could mean for women and families, at this time. Many who have no savings and cannot stock up, and only buy week by week as their budgets allow. Many women only shop once a week relying on lifts to the supermarket and cannot go back again if the items are not in stock that day.

Amanda Meynell Centre manager is feeling especially concerned and asks everyone to think of others during this time of uncertainty.

“Many women we support live week to week financially and don’t have the financial resources to stock up on food, nappies, baby formula and other essential items in advance. It can be even more anxiety provoking during an already stressful time to go to the supermarket and not be able to purchase the items that you need to support your family each week because the shelves are cleared out. Let’s please look out for and support each other”.

At this time the Heretaunga Women’s Centre will continue to remain open. All women regardless of their vaccination status are welcome to visit the Centre.

