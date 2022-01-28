Vaccination Sites Open, Pop-ups This Auckland Anniversary Weekend

Nearly all vaccination centres across Tāmaki Makaurau will be open this long weekend, to allow people to get their booster doses and their tamariki aged 5 to 11 immunised against COVID-19 in time for school.

There are also a few pop-up events happening that whānau can head along to, including Rally Your Village ‘school edition’ run by South Seas. It’s a two-day, drive-through event starting today at Ōtara town centre carpark, where there will be dedicated kids’ zones and back to school packs on offer.

Other events include pop-ups at the Kelly Tarlton’s carpark in Ōrākei on Saturday and at Sylvia Park in Mt Wellington from today until Sunday.

NRHCC Associate Clinical Director Anthony Jordan says: “With the school year getting underway next week, we’re encouraging parents and caregivers to prioritise bringing their tamariki aged 5 to 11 down to a nearby vaccination site this weekend, or to visit their local GP or pharmacy offering paediatric vaccinations.”

There are currently more than 300 GPs and pharmacies across the city delivering paediatric vaccinations, with that number increasing steadily.

Dr Jordan says with the rising number of cases of Omicron in the community, it’s especially important that people over the age of 18 who had their second dose at least four months ago get their booster dose now.

“We know from international evidence that booster doses provide good protection against Omicron, and by achieving high levels of booster protection across Tāmaki Makaurau, we will be able to reduce the spread and severity in the community.”

Further details about this Auckland Anniversary weekend’s events are as follows - and at vaccinateforauckland.nz

Sylvia Park Pop-up - Wed 26-Sun 30 Jan, 9:30am-4:30pm, 286 Mount Wellington Highway

Rally Your Village Otara (drive-through) - Fri 28 Jan, 12pm-6pm and Saturday 29 Jan, 9am-2pm, 20 Newbury Street, Ōtara

Kelly Tarltons Pop-up - Sat 29 Jan, 9am-2pm, 23 Tamaki Drive, Ōrākei

Otakanini Marae - Sat 29 Jan, 9am-12pm, 405 South Head Road, Otakanini

People can walk in at all community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. Individual bookings will be available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

© Scoop Media

