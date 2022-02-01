Surf Life Saving Northern Region Weekend Activity Summary

A very busy Auckland anniversary weekend has been completed for Surf Life Saving Northern Region with Lifeguards completing 35 rescues, 50 assists, seven major first aids and four searches, helping to keep kiwis safe at northern beaches. Please find a summary of activity below.

Saturday 29 January

For the first day of the long weekend, numbers on the beaches were fairly quiet. Muriwai had the peak headcount of 500 people.

A patient surfing at Raglan required first aid after dislocating their shoulder on the water. Lifeguards requested an ambulance, with one arriving shortly after and transporting the patient to Waikato Hospital.

Both Muriwai and Bethells had mass rescues on Saturday, Muriwai rescuing four people and Bethells rescuing five people.

Sunday 30 January

Some beaches experienced large crowds on Sunday, with others seeing a smaller number of beach-goers.

At 2:40pm, the lifeguards at Long Bay were alerted by a member of the public to a man who had collapsed in the reserve. CPR was performed but he could not be resuscitated.

There were no other major first aids but a number of beaches treated multiple minor injuries, including Waipu Cove and Red Beach.

Whāngarei Heads performed a rescue on a 16-year-old male swimmer caught in a hole who was brought to shore in an IRB. The club also performed a mass assist when 8-year-old boogie boarders were caught in a rip. Lifeguard swimmers pushed them onto waves so they could return to shore.

Muriwai guards were busy on Sunday performing 10 assists. Bethells, United North Piha and Raglan all assisted people in the water also.

Piha guards rescued three 30-year-old patients as patrols were closing for the day.

Monday 31st January

A much busier busy public holiday for several beaches compared to the previous weekend days as the fantastic weather continued throughout the region.

First Aid

Three major first aids were completed on Monday, two almost simultaneously at Muriwai. The first patient walked out of the water and collapsed on the beach between the flags, having swallowed a lot of water. Lifeguards provided him with oxygen treatment for a short period before handing him over to ambulance staff.

The second patient was injured at Maori Bay. Three lifeguards responded in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with a stretcher, carrying him up the hill and driving him back to Murwai surf club. He was then also handed over to the ambulance who transported him to hospital.

The third patient was located at Pakiri, a four-year-old male with a visibly dislocated elbow. Lifeguards provided comfort, reassurance and ice while awaiting the ambulance that transported him to hospital.

Rescues

There was a total of 16 rescues around the region on Monday, seven of these at Raglan. Two bodyboarders aged 9 and 10 were swept out the back of the north flag by a rip and were rescued in an IRB. An additional five were rescued at the beach with lifeguards using tubes, rescue boards and an IRB.

Assists

Lifeguards in the region were kept busy Monday with 17 assists. Mairangi Bay assisted 1 person after a seven-year-old male had stepped out of his depth and had a wave wash over him. One lifeguard assisted the child back to shore, assessed that he had swallowed a small amount of water but was happy for the child to leave the beach with his parents.

Muriwai assisted 6 people. The first three were surfers whom the lifeguards on the tower had noticed getting blown out to sea, and were assisted by the IRB.

Summary Statistics Table (29 January)

No. of people rescued 9 No. of people assisted 14 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 6 No. of searches 3 No. of preventatives 257 No. of people involved in preventative actions 1969 No. of peak head count 6312 No. of hours worked 1407

Summary Statistics Table (30 January)

No. of people rescued 10 No. of people assisted 19 No. of major first aids 1 No. of minor first aids 9 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 133 No. of people involved in preventative actions 2100 No. of peak head count 11054 No. of hours worked 1447

Summary Statistics Table (31 January)

No. of people rescued 16 No. of people assisted 17 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 0 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 191 No. of people involved in preventative actions 1627 No. of peak head count 5415 No. of hours worked 1256

© Scoop Media

