DHB Urges People To Plan And Prepare With Omicron In Our Community

Hawke’s Bay DHB is urging people to prepare their household for COVID-19 with Omicron circulating in the community.

Hawke’s Bay DHB COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Chris Mckenna said as the DHB reported a further three cases of COVID-19 today, now was the time for people to have a kōrero and work out how ready they were to deal with COVID-19.

“It’s time to plan and prepare. If you haven’t already, download the COVID-19 Readiness Checklist and work out with your whānau what you need to do and who you need to talk to so you are ready to support each other if needed.”

Visit https://covid19.govt.nz/prepare-and-stay-safe/be-prepared-for-covid-19/ to print off the COVID-19 Readiness Checklist for whānau who do not have access to a computer or data.

Mrs McKenna said vaccination was the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19 infection.

“Let’s keep up the great work of protecting our community through vaccination. People can find a list of Hawke’s Bay clinics open for first, second, booster and child vaccinations at www.hbcovidvaccine.nz or visit www.BookMyVaccine.nz.”

Mrs McKenna said with both Omicron and Delta variants circulating in Hawke’s Bay it was extremely important that people who had any sign of cold and flu like illness get tested.

“We need to think about who in our whānau and friends we might infect if we don’t do the right thing by isolating and getting tested if we are sick.

“Drive-in testing centres that you don’t need an appointment for and booked appointments are available every day of the week across the region.”

Testing sites are listed on the Hawke’s Bay DHB Facebook @HawkesBayDHB pinned post or on www.healthpoint.co.nz

Mrs McKenna said it was important whole households isolated when someone tested positive for COVID-19.

“Most people with COVID-19 are likely to have a mild to moderate illness and will fully recover in their own home, but if you do get really ill, you will get hospital care.”

Mrs McKenna said people could learn more about isolating at home by visiting:

https://covid19.govt.nz/isolation-and-care/what-to-expect-when-self-isolating-at-home/

DHB Chief Executive Keriana Brooking reminded people to support their friends, whānau and workmates, and be kind as it can be overwhelming sometimes.

“We are all in this together and we will get through together.”

Mrs Brooking urged people to reach out to someone if they needed to talk, or text or call 1737 to talk to a counsellor for free, 24/7.

“Let’s look after each other. He waka eke noa, whānau. Tihei mauri ora.”

© Scoop Media

