UPDATE: Firearms incident, Invercargill



The scene examination continues today at a Heidelberg property in

Invercargill following a shooting incident yesterday.

Two victims remain in Dunedin Hospital - a 16-year-old youth is in a critical

condition, and a 17-year-old young woman is in a serious condition.

A number of enquiries are ongoing including the interview of witnesses.

"The community will notice an increased Police presence in the area today as

we make our inquiries," says Southern Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman.

"Once again, I want to reassure the community that we believe this was a

targeted incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and refer to file

number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



