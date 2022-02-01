UPDATE: Firearms incident, Invercargill
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The scene examination continues today at a Heidelberg
property in
Invercargill following a shooting incident
yesterday.
Two victims remain in Dunedin Hospital - a
16-year-old youth is in a critical
condition, and a
17-year-old young woman is in a serious condition.
A
number of enquiries are ongoing including the interview of
witnesses.
"The community will notice an increased
Police presence in the area today as
we make our
inquiries," says Southern Area Commander Inspector Mike
Bowman.
"Once again, I want to reassure the community
that we believe this was a
targeted
incident."
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Police on 105 and refer to file
number 220131/9471, or
call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
House prices and rental costs are two related areas where New Zealand truly does punch well above its weight. This country happens to have the worst price to rent ratios, the worst price to income ratios, the worst real growth figures, and the worst nominal growth figures, in the entire OECD. But here’s the thing. For some reason, the housing crisis here tends to be debated very much in terms of house prices and the barriers to home ownership, even though the neglected crisis in renting is arguably more acute, and immediate... More>>