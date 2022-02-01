Serious Crash, Multiple Injuries - Burtt Road, Runciman

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Burtt Road in Runciman this afternoon.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported at 2.23pm.

Eight people have sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

Two people have sustained serious injuries, while a further six people have sustained moderate injuries.

All eight people are being taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and are examining the scene.

Motorists travelling through this area are advised that diversions are being put in place and to allow extra time for travel this afternoon.

