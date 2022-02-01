Serious Crash, Multiple Injuries - Burtt Road, Runciman
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Burtt Road in Runciman this afternoon.
The crash,
involving two vehicles, was reported at 2.23pm.
Eight
people have sustained injuries as a result of the
crash.
Two people have sustained serious injuries,
while a further six people have sustained moderate
injuries.
All eight people are being taken to
Middlemore Hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised and are examining the scene.
Motorists
travelling through this area are advised that diversions are
being put in place and to allow extra time for travel this
afternoon.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
House prices and rental costs are two related areas where New Zealand truly does punch well above its weight. This country happens to have the worst price to rent ratios, the worst price to income ratios, the worst real growth figures, and the worst nominal growth figures, in the entire OECD. But here’s the thing. For some reason, the housing crisis here tends to be debated very much in terms of house prices and the barriers to home ownership, even though the neglected crisis in renting is arguably more acute, and immediate... More>>