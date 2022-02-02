Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AI-assisted Technology Will Capture Kerbside Data On Auckland’s Roads

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) has begun collating a full dataset of kerbside space allocation using AI-assisted technology called the Intelligent Road Analyser (IRA).

IRA, delivered by Fedasen, will provide comprehensive GIS dataset on kerbside space across Auckland’s roads to identify all parking restrictions and associated signage. The data will be used for planning and design and it can be shared with AT customers.

By utilising and integrating technologies such as AI, machine learning, computer vision and geospatial technologies, IRA introduces an innovative way to conduct a fully automated data collection of road and roadside asset, pavement markings, road hazards and pavement defects, along with condition assessments.

Ultra-high resolution cameras that have eight lenses and GNSS/GPS receivers are mounted to the roof of a vehicle which rapidly captures location data and videos in 360 degree, 11K high-resolution as the vehicle drives along the roads.

This technology enables automated decision-making and a proactive approach in asset maintenance, planning and operations.

Group Manager Parking Services and Compliance John Strawbridge says the use of IRA means that data can be collected quickly and accurately, while eliminating the need for manual data entry and collection and on-site inspections.

“This cutting-edge approach means there is no need for traffic management because the equipment is mounted on a regular vehicle which simply drives along the roads as any other vehicle would.

“IRA cuts down timeframes significantly, reducing costs and also increases safety, because staff aren’t required to work on the roads. An added bonus is that the project’s execution will not be affected by lockdown restrictions as the survey trips will be performed by local Fedasen employees.

“The speed of data collection is almost real-time and is extremely accurate. This means we will soon have an up-to-date record of all AT-managed roads throughout the city.”

Fedasen Chief Operating Officer Amir Hatami says the project will result in resilient, sustainable and smart infrastructure for Auckland in the near future.

“We utilise cutting-edge technologies to replace the current maintenance procedures undertaken in road and transport networks with our highly automated, scalable and forward-looking solutions.

“Our data collection platform frequently collects road and roadside asset data, road hazards, pavement defects, and performs automatic condition assessment required for maintenance and planning. This enables AT to constantly monitor asset performance and to know when, where and how to spend their budget for asset management and operations.”

Notes:

All standard privacy processes will be followed and no images captured will be released to the public.

The following roads are excluded from this project:

•All NZTA Highways and on/off ramps

•All private roads and lanes, including the Auckland Airport and the Navy base and private roads used by the public

•All carparks (public and private)

Tech notes:

Camera

11K ultra-high-resolution 360° camera with eight lenses. The ultra-high-resolution shots provide clearer images of the assets and have an accuracy of 98 per cent in automatic asset detection

360° 3D panoramic street views provide accurate audits, eliminating the need for on-site inspection

Brings the possibility of missing objects nearly down to zero due to being able to take the image from different angles

Object Positioning devices

High-precision and smart Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) antenna with a horizontal accuracy of the data capturing providing accurate location data for the captured objects

High-performance dual antenna GNSS-Aided IMU that employs inertial sensors, high-sensitivity GNSS receivers, and advanced filtering algorithms

The device combines multiple hardware and a software technique to provide optimal estimates of position, velocity, and orientation

It enables accurate heading and curvature measurements without reliance on vehicle dynamics or magnetic sensors, providing unmatched performance under both static and dynamic conditions

High precision positioning also helps the system in the precise calculation of the correct length for the linear assets

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 


Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>


National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 