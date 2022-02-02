Update: Missing Man Antony Farrell
Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police searching for missing man Antony Farrell are
seeking information from members of the public who were in
the Lake Ferry Road area yesterday morning near Pirinoa
South, in the Wairarapa.
Specifically Police would
like information on any sightings of a pedestrian about
168cm tall, of medium build, with a beard.
A man
matching Antony's description was sighted in the area before
7am yesterday, 1 February, and Police would like to gather
further information to confirm whether this was Mr
Farrell.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, and
who has seen a person matching the above description, is
asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number
220201/5013.
