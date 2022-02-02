Update: Missing Man Antony Farrell

Police searching for missing man Antony Farrell are seeking information from members of the public who were in the Lake Ferry Road area yesterday morning near Pirinoa South, in the Wairarapa.

Specifically Police would like information on any sightings of a pedestrian about 168cm tall, of medium build, with a beard.

A man matching Antony's description was sighted in the area before 7am yesterday, 1 February, and Police would like to gather further information to confirm whether this was Mr Farrell.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, and who has seen a person matching the above description, is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220201/5013.

