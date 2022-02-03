Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Goes Green To Tackle Weeds

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

In a bid to rid the use of glyphosate to tackle weeds in Blenheim’s top two premier parks, Council has begun using an organic spray as an alternative.

Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, says for the past 18 months the gardening team has removed all use of the herbicide glyphosate at Seymour Square, using an organic weed spray instead.

“We’ve seen some great results since making the move to the organic-based spray in July 2020 and the next step is to start using it at Pollard Park. Our aim is to reduce the use of glyphosate at the park by 50 percent by 2026,” Ms Tito said.

Glyphosate, a commonly used herbicide that eradicates broadleaf plants and grasses, is currently used to tackle weeds in a range of areas at Pollard Park including the petanque court, gravel pathways, tree rings, rockery, carparks and fence lines.

“At the moment the park uses slightly less than 10 litres of glyphosate per year. By 2026 we want to reduce this to five litres per year for use on only the hardiest of weeds,” Ms Tito said.

“The organic-based spray product we have been using at Seymour Square can be used for the majority of spray needs at Pollard Park, however because it is more eco-friendly it will require more frequent applications to maintain the level of service expected at this park,” she said.

Council’s green approach also extends to the pest management system at Seymour Square and Pollard Park.

“Over the past few years we’ve changed the way we manage some garden pests, for example we’ve introduced good bugs (like lady bugs) to help manage the bad bugs. This approach, along with the use of organic spray (that uses a fatty acid as a base), the use of baking soda for other issues like mildew, the removal of weeds by hand, and the use of different fertilisation techniques, helps to promote a soil microbiome system that conserves soil health,” Ms Tito said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 


Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>


Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 