Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s Battle For Te Reo Māori: Call For Stories

Saturday, 5 February 2022, 8:07 pm
Press Release: Maori Language Commission

The Māori Language Commission is calling for help collecting stories, images and memories that trace the ongoing battle to save the Māori language.

“The battle for the survival of te reo Māori has been fought by generations of people, in our smallest towns to our biggest cities. On our televisions, in our schools, at our workplaces: and importantly in our own homes. Those stories need to be told and saved,” said Māori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

“We are keen for young New Zealanders to interview their parents and elders: What was it like in Aotearoa when they were growing up? Where did they see or hear te reo?”

“This year marks some significant milestones so we are encouraging individuals, families and communities to share a story, memory or memento that help tell the stories of the battle for our country’s first language.”

2022 Māori language milestones:

· 50 years since the Māori language petition was presented;

· 35 years since te reo became an official language; and

· 35 years since the Māori Language Commission opened our doors.

Other significant anniversaries include:

· 50 years since Matatini began (under another name);

· 40 years since the first kōhanga reo; and

· several iwi radio stations will also celebrate individual anniversaries.

2022 will also see the first Matariki public holiday, something the commission began lobbying for more than 20-years-ago.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed over all these years is that te reo still needs the support of New Zealanders if it is to survive and thrive. We know it takes one generation to lose a language and three to get it back: The countdown is on.”

The commission also released the findings of four years of Colmar/Kantar public opinion polling.

“More New Zealanders than ever before see te reo as part of their identity as a New Zealander and that speaking te reo is something to be proud of. 35-years ago when te reo became an official language of New Zealand, many feared that te reo would divide us. But in 2022 te reo brings us together. It is the language of Aotearoa and everyone who calls Aotearoa home.”

“From the days when it was banned, to protest marches and petitions, Treaty of Waitangi claims, counter claims and cases taken to the Privy Council and back: the battle for te reo was waged everywhere from our dinner tables to the highest courts on earth. It is a taonga for all New Zealanders to cherish, now and into the future.”

The commission will launch its 2022 digital platform next month.

Te pakanga a Aotearoa mō te reo Māori: E pōhiritia ana ngā kōrero

E pōhiri ana a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori kia āwhinatia tā rātou whakaemi i ngā kōrero, i ngā whakaahua me ngā mahara e whakapapatia ai te pakanga kia whakamāuitia te reo Māori.

“Kua hia nei ngā whakareanga e pakanga ana kia ora ai te reo Māori i ngā tāone iti iho, tae noa ki ngā tāone nui katoa. I ā tātou pouaka whakaata, i ō tātou kura, i ō tātou wāhi mahi, ā, mātua rā i ō tātou kāinga. Me kōrero, me pupuri ēnei kōrero,” tā te Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, tā Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins.

“E hiahia ana mātou kia uiuitia e ngā rangatahi o Aotearoa ō rātou mātua, ō rātou pākeke: “I pēhea a Aotearoa nō rātou e pakeke ake ana? He aha ngā wāhi i kitea, i rangona rānei te reo?”

“He nui ngā whakanuinga hira i tēnei tau, me te aha, e āki ana mātou i te takitahi, i te whānau me te hapori kia tukuna mai tētahi kōrero, tētahi maharatanga, tētahi manatunga rānei e āwhinatia ai te kōrerotia o ngā pakanga mō te reo taketake o Aotearoa.”

Ko ngā whakanuinga hira i te tau 2022 mō te reo Māori:

· Kua 50 tau i te whakatakotoranga o te petihana o te reo Māori;

· Kua 35 tau i te whakamana o te reo Māori hei reo ā-ture; ā,

· Kua 35 tau i te whakatuwheratanga o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

Ko ētahi atu whakanuinga i tēnei tau:

· Kua 50 tau i te tīmatatanga o Te Matatini (he ingoa anō tōna i taua wā);

· Kua 40 tau i te kōhanga reo tuatahi; hei āpititanga atu,

· Ka whakanuia e ētahi o ngā reo irirangi ā-iwi ā rātou ake whakanuinga ā-tau.

Hei tēnei tau, hei te tau 2022, ka kitea tuatahitia te rā whakatā ā-ture o Matariki, he kaupapa kua neke atu i te 20 tau a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori e kōkirikiri ana.

“Kāore i rerekē i ngā tau maha nei te whakataunga me tautoko tonu e Aotearoa whānui te reo e ora ai, e puāwai ai. E mōhio ana mātou ka ngaro te reo i te whakareanga kotahi, ā, e toru ngā whakareanga e ora ai anō ia: E haere ana te wā.

Kua tukuna hoki e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori ngā putanga o ngā whakaaro i te uiuinga tūmatanui a Colmar/Kantar.

“Kua nui atu te hunga e whakapono ana he wāhi nui tō te reo Māori ki tō rātou tuakiritanga i Aotearoa nei, ā, me whakahīhī tātou ki te kōrero Māori. I ngā tau e 35 ki muri, i nui te hunga i wehi i te whakamanatanga ā-ture o te reo Māori i Aotearoa, kei noho wehewehe tātou. Engari i te tau 2022, ko tā te reo he whakakotahi. Koia tonu te reo o Aotearoa me te hunga e whakapae ana ko Aotearoa tō rātou kāinga.”

“Mai i te wā i rāhuitia te reo, ki ngā porotēhi me ngā petihana, ki ngā kerēme o Te Tiriti o Waitangi, ki ngā kerēme tauutuutu i kawea ki te Rūnanga Ruānuku o te Kuīni: i pakangatia te pakanga o te reo Māori puta noa i ngā tēpu kai i ngā kāinga, tae noa atu ki ngā kōti matua rawa o te ao. He taonga te reo hei poipoi mā Aotearoa, haere ake nei.”

Ka whakarewatia e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori tana pūnaha matihiko mō te tau 2022 ā tērā marama.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maori Language Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 