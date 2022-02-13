Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council On Clean-up Following Cyclone

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 9:52 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

  • Waterworld closed until 2pm Monday
  • Hamilton Zoo closed on Monday and Tuesday
  • Ruakiwi Road entrance and driveway through Hamilton Lake Domain closed on Monday.

Hamilton City Council is on clean-up duty with some facilities remaining closed following damage from Cyclone Dovi today (Sunday 13 February).

Hamilton Zoo will remain closed for at least Monday and Tuesday (14 and 15 February) as staff work to clean up debris and do risk assessments on damaged trees. All animals are safe and secure, but fences and paths were damaged from falling trees and branches.

Waterworld will remain closed until at least 2pm Monday (14 February) while staff do a full assessment of damage to the building. Some damage to the roof, gutters, signage and trees has been reported so far.

The Ruakiwi Road entrance and driveway through Hamilton Lake Domain will be closed on Monday (14 February) while fallen trees and other debris are removed. The Verandah cafe, playgrounds and pedestrian entrances remain open to the public.

Hamilton Gardens and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will reopen as normal on Monday (14 February) following early closures today due to safety concerns from fallen trees and power outages.

Council’s Acting General Manager Community Helen Paki warned the community to be cautious when visiting parks and open spaces during the next few days.

“This wild weather has caused a lot of damage to our trees and parks. Please take care when you are out and about and if you see any damaged or fallen trees and branches, please log them through the Antenno app or phone us on 07 838 6699.”

Paki said further updates on when the facilities could open would be provided via their Facebook pages and websites.

Hamilton CDEM Controller Kelvin Powell said Council staff were also working through a back log of reports of fallen trees and other damage across the city.

“We received nearly 400 reports on Sunday, with half of these relating to fallen trees and branches. Our teams worked hard to prioritise trees that were blocking roads and access to essential services. There is obviously a large amount of damage across the city and we’re working to clear it all as quickly as possible.”

People who had fallen trees on private property should contact their local arborists, he said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 