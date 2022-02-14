Crash Causing Delays - Western Hutt Road, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Western

Hutt Road – in the southbound lane, and on the south side of the Dowse

Drive off-ramp.

The crash was reported to Police just before 6.20am.

This crash is causing traffic delays.

Updates will be provided when available.

