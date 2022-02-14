Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salmon Anglers Master Season Bag Limit

Monday, 14 February 2022, 8:15 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The Canterbury sea run salmon fishing season is underway with good numbers of fish seen and being caught.

This year is the first year of a new freshwater fishing regulation - the sea run salmon season bag limit.

Anglers who fish for sea run salmon in the big Canterbury rivers can only keep two fish per season under this new regulation.

The new regulation was introduced to increase the number of fish reaching the alpine spawning streams and enable more fish for future generations of anglers.

Alan Strong, Chair of North Canterbury Fish and Game says, "The sea run salmon fishery has been under stress for a number of years, this new regulation enables anglers to still have a chance to harvest fish but by limiting their season bag limit to two, which enables the harvest to be shared amongst more anglers, and an increased number of salmon to reach the spawning streams".

As part of the new system, anglers must apply online for a sea run salmon endorsement and will then receive a salmon harvest card in the post.

The endorsement enables anglers to fish for sea run salmon and the harvest card must be carried on them when fishing for sea run salmon.

When anglers keep a salmon, they must fill in the harvest card straight away and when they have their two fish for the season they must stop fishing for sea run salmon for the remainder of the season and return the harvest card to Fish & Game.

Canterbury angler Bryce Marshall is one of those who have filled up their harvest card and stopped fishing for the season.

Marshall says "I’ve done three trips to Alaska where they have a similar system, so I’m totally onboard with our new regulation. I want to be able to still catch sea run salmon in 20 years with the next generation of anglers, so we need to act now to help protect this fishery".

Marshall caught and kept his second fish on recently in the Rakaia River, in between his first and second fish he had caught and released another eight sea run salmon.

"With a season bag limit of two fish, if anglers are going to selectively harvest salmon, they need to have a plan to release any salmon they catch. Always keep the fish in the water and use only cold wet hands, to ensure it is released in good condition. To further reduce harm and help released salmon reach the spawning grounds anglers could also switch to using barbless / single hooks Marshall Says.

Central South Island Fish & Game Officer Rhys Adams says, "Anglers who want to keep the harvest card as a memento of their season, can just take a photo of it an email it to harvestcard@fishandgame.org.nz".

All of the fish Marshall caught were in phenomenal condition, Marshall says "They were awesome fat fish in great condition"

North Canterbury Fish & Game CEO Rasmus Gabrielsson says "Whilst the season bag limit is new for Kiwi anglers, it has worked well overseas and the key goal for us at Fish & Game is to ensure more fish get to spawn so that future anglers are capable of enjoying the same opportunities that generations kiwi anglers before them have had."

"The new regulations, that angling groups asked for, really signal a bold move away by anglers from only focusing on harvest to a new era of sports fishery management, which includes selective harvest practices to let more anglers have the opportunity to catch a salmon while rebuilding the fishery".

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 