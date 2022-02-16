Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salvation Army Report Lays Bare Disparities And Continuing Challenges For The Vulnerable

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 6:48 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

The continuing Covid-19 pandemic has had an ongoing impact on the lives of the most vulnerable in New Zealand, many whānau are struggling with the rising costs of food, rent and house prices, along with the effects of increased family violence and victimisation, according to The Salvation Army’s State of the Nation 2022 report.

Now in its 15th year, the report titled ‘Navigating the rapids’, draws on existing data to provide a snapshot of our social progress as a nation. 

“The report is about painting a picture of the realities whānau are facing,” says Lt-Colonel Ian Hutson, director of The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit (SPPU). 

“Our intention is to reflect what New Zealanders are seeing in the community. We aim to shine a light on the issues that affect the people most in need so that we as a nation can make the necessary changes to improve the wellbeing of the most vulnerable and make society better for everyone.” 

The six sections of the report encompass Children and Youth, Work and Incomes, Housing, Crime and Punishment, Social Hazards, and Māori Wellbeing. 

“A lot of families were already living on the edge when Covid-19 hit our country,” says Lt-Colonel Hutson. “The pandemic not only pushed some of them over the edge, but also increased the vulnerability of others, pulling them closer to desperation.”

Key findings in the report:

  • Children and Youth – The number of households relying on welfare benefits has increased and children in these families are the most likely to live in poverty. Although government financial assistance has increased, the continued pandemic and rising living costs contribute to increasing uncertainty around lifting the most vulnerable children out of poverty. Also worryingly, the number of children identified as victims of abuse, including sexual abuse, has increased. Covid-19 has contributed to disruptions in children’s education, while disparities in educational outcomes have worsened between Māori and non-Māori.
  • Work and Incomes – More positives than negatives characterize the findings in this section, reflecting that the health response to Covid-19 has continued to spare the country from the worst of the global pandemic. Unemployment has hit record lows, and core welfare benefits and the minimum wage have increased. By contrast, marginalised groups including younger people and Māori continue to struggle to find employment and numbers on the Jobseeker welfare benefit are still well above pre-Covid-19 levels. Inflationary pressure on living costs and continued Covid-19 uncertainty add to pressures on the most vulnerable.  
  • Housing – The report shows that “it’s more than a crisis, it’s a catastrophe” and describes a generally gloomy and challenging situation. House prices and rents have continued to soar, while at the same time, the waiting list for social housing has ballooned to more than 25,000, leaving many families in unstable, temporary accommodation. Although the supply of housing is increasing in total, much of it is unaffordable for the most vulnerable in the community.
  • Crime and Punishment – Alleged offenders and proceedings against these offenders have been declining, while the number of victimisations and victims have been increasing, particularly violent offences such as assaults and sexual assaults. Family violence reports continue to increase, with police investigating family harm every three minutes on average. The less punitive approach adopted by the justice system has reduced imprisonment – with the lowest prison muster in the past decade – and there are more community sentences. Although recidivism rates remain high, particularly for Māori.    
  • Social Hazards – Positive changes include fewer hazardous drinking behaviours for many groups; less detection of illicit drugs in wastewater; less expenditure on gambling; and fewer pokie machines nationally. Negatively, hazardous drinking continues for 18- to 24-year-olds, Māori, Pasifika and those living in communities with high levels of deprivation; gambling via New Zealand Lotteries increased significantly; and financial hardship likely worsened for many New Zealanders.     
  • Māori Wellbeing – A pattern of unfair and inequitable outcomes for Māori that is visible across most of the available data and underpins findings across all other sections of the report. Changes to how police and the justice system dealt with youth offending had seen big reductions in the number of 17- to 19-year-olds going to prison and the number of 12- to 16-year-olds charged in court. On the reverse, the housing crisis means that Māori are almost five times more likely to need social housing.   

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 