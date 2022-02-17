Destination Queenstown Launches Our People, Our Home - A Video Series Celebrating The People Within The Visitor Industry

Queenstown, New Zealand (17 February 2022) – Destination Queenstown has launched a series of videos which celebrate Queenstown’s people, place, and community spirit called Our People, Our Home.

The ten-part series introduces New Zealanders to some of the passionate locals who operate incredible experiences here in Queenstown and takes a glimpse behind their doors.

The video series shares their voices, stories and highlights the aroha, mahi, and manaakitanga that they bring to their daily work, as well as why they choose to do it in Queenstown.

Destination Queenstown Marketing and Communications Director Sarah O’Donnell said that people are at the core of the visitor industry – from the visitors themselves, to their hosts and the many people they interact with on their journey.

“We are fortunate to have a vibrant and passionate community who call Queenstown home. While a lot has changed in the region over the last decade, this vibrancy and passion has not.

“It has been a challenging and tumultuous few years with the pandemic but there is still something incredibly special about Queenstown and its people, and I think there always will be. It is a destination that draws innovative and passionate people to live here. They are truly what makes our region so unique and special and the Our People, Our Home video series is a chance to celebrate them,” said Mrs O’Donnell.

The local operators who took part in the initial ten-part video series are Creeksyde, Fork and Tap, iFly, Kinloch Lodge, Lakes District Museum, Mt Rosa, Ride to the Sky, The Cow, and Ziptrek Ecotours.

To view the video series please visit, www.queenstownnz.co.nz/our-people-our-home.

© Scoop Media

