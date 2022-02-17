Police Statement Regarding Protest
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledges the statement by Speaker Trevor
Mallard as Chair of the Parliamentary Services Commission
relating to the circumstances which would enable dialogue to
occur with protestors at Parliamentary grounds.
Police
will continue to engage with protest leaders to bring the
protest into a lawful state so that dialogue is
possible.
In the meantime, we will continue to keep
the peace and maintain a visible reassurance presence around
the precinct.
Police recognises the ongoing
significant impacts of the protest on residents and users of
the central city and acknowledges the patience of all
concerned while we work to a peaceful de-escalation and
resolution.
