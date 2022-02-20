UPDATE – Fatal Crash, Owhiro Bay
Sunday, 20 February 2022, 6:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on Happy Valley Road in Owhiro Bay this
morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the
single-vehicle crash at around 6:30am.
The driver of
the vehicle died at the scene.
The three occupants of
the vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries.
The
road is now open following a scene
examination.
