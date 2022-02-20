UPDATE – Fatal Crash, Owhiro Bay

Police can now confirm one person has died following a serious crash on Happy Valley Road in Owhiro Bay this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash at around 6:30am.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

The three occupants of the vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The road is now open following a scene examination.

© Scoop Media

