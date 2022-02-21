Canterbury DHB Updates Its Visitor Policy

Tracey Maisey, Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB Emergency Coordination Centre:

Canterbury DHB is applying a limited-visitor policy across all facilities from Tuesday 22 February, in response to the ongoing transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the community.

Unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your planned (elective) surgery or appointment is postponed, please assume it is going ahead and turn up at the scheduled time.

Surgical/medical masks must be worn at all times at all Canterbury DHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Approved visitors or support people should not visit our facilities if they are unwell.

Please scan in using the COVID-19 Tracer App or sign in on arrival and provide your contact details. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used. Approved visitors or support people should not visit our facilities if they are unwell.

By adhering to these conditions, you help keep our patients, staff, other visitors and yourself safe. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as our staff work hard to protect and care for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

Visitors to Canterbury DHB facilities

Only approved visitors under the following categories are permitted as follows:

On compassionate grounds – please check with the ward’s Charge Nurse before you come to hospital to visit.

People attending ED can have one support person with them

Women in labour are allowed one support person for the duration of their stay in our facilities.

Parents/caregivers are able to be with their child in hospital.

For whānau with an essential support role as a Partner in Care (kaitiaki).

People with disabilities attending an appointment can have one support person.

Visitor Cards

Anyone who is an approved visitor to our Christchurch (including Christchurch Women’s and Waipapa), Burwood and Ashburton Hospitals will be issued with a ‘visitor card’ to present to hospital staff at the entrance on arrival:

When an approved visitor visits for the first time, they should inform the staff member at the entrance that this is their first visit and they don’t have a card.

The staff member will direct the person to the hospital’s reception, who will confirm with the ward that the person is able to visit.

Once in the ward, the person will be given a ‘visitor card’ to use from then on.

The visitor card is to be shown to hospital security on arrival from the second visit onwards, to gain access.

Canterbury DHB-operated ARC facilities

No visitors are permitted – with exceptions only on compassionate grounds by arrangement with the relevant Charge Nurse.

Christchurch Hospital

Most entrances to Christchurch Hospital will be closed and the only entrances open will be ED & Waipapa Main Entrance, Christchurch Women’s Entrance and the main Christchurch Hospital entrance (under the canopies).

Christchurch Hospital Shuttle Bus from the Deans Avenue Car Park

While we encourage everyone eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and others, you are not required to show your My Vaccine Pass when you use the shuttle. You do, however, need to comply with the rules for public transport under the COVID-19 Protection Framework which in the case of shuttle use are:

If you are unwell, please don’t use the shuttle

Shuttle passengers are asked to use the hand sanitiser upon entry to the shuttle

Please scan the QR code if you have the NZ COVID Tracer App on your phone

The front passenger seat must remain empty

It is mandatory for all passengers over the age of 12 to wear surgical/medical masks on the shuttle, unless you have an exemption.

Christchurch Outpatients

If you need a support person with you at your appointment, please call the number on your outpatient appointment letter to arrange this.

Note: some outpatient appointments will continue to be carried out ‘virtually’ either over the phone, or by a video/Zoom call.

Burwood and Ashburton Hospitals

The only entrance to these hospitals will be via the main entrances.

Specialist Mental Health Services on the Hillmorton campus & The Princess Margaret Hospital site

A no visitor policy applies, except in the following circumstances:

One support person by pre-arrangement for community appointments (contact the team or case manager prior to confirm)

One support person by pre-arrangement for an inpatient visit (contact the ward prior to visiting to confirm)

For whānau with an essential support role as a partner in care (contact the relevant team)

Parents/caregivers in support of a child.

Kaikōura Health Te Ha o te Ora

In the Acute and inpatient ward, there will be no visitors. The only exemptions to this that are to be approved by Clinical Nurse Specialist or Nurse Manager prior to visiting are

On compassionate grounds – please check with the ward’s nurse before you come to hospital to visit

People attending for urgent care can have one support person with them

For whānau with an essential support role as a partner in care

Women in labour are allowed one support person for the duration of their stay in our facilities

Parents/caregivers are able to be with their child in hospital

People with disabilities can have one support person.

No visitors are permitted in the Aged Residential Care facility, except on compassionate grounds by arrangement with the Senior Nurse on duty.

Hospital Café and shop restrictions

Here is a summary of who can use which cafés and when staff ID or other proof of vaccination will be needed.

Café opening hours, ID, and access requirements from Tuesday 22 February onwards:

Christchurch Hospital Campus: Opening hours Pass/ID Access Great Escape Café Mon-Fri: 07.00am to 19.30pm Sat-Sun: 09.00am to 19.30pm Staff ID Staff only Willow Lane, Waipapa Daily 08.00am to 08.00pm *Take-away only No My Vaccine Pass checks Contactless pick-up only - no seating Kanuka, Outpatients Mon-Fri 07.00am to 15.30pm My Vaccine Pass required Only staff wearing ID badges and members of the public who show their My Vaccine Pass as evidence of full vaccination can be served. PeaBerry, Waipapa Mon-Fri 07.00am to 15.30pm My Vaccine Pass required Only staff wearing ID badges and members of the public who show their My Vaccine Pass as evidence of full vaccination can be served. Parkside Café Mon-Fri 07.30am to 15.00pm My Vaccine Pass required Only staff wearing ID badges and members of the public who show their My Vaccine Pass as evidence of full vaccination can be served. Christchurch Women’s Hospital Café Mon-Fri 07.30am to 15.00pm *Take-away only No My Vaccine Pass checks Contactless pick-up only - no seating Ashburton Hospital Café Open 08.00am to 15.30pm No My Vaccine Pass checks Staff only Hillmorton Avon Café Open 08.00am to 15.00pm Vaccine Pass checks Staff + consumers who are accompanied by a staff member Burwood Travis Courtyard Café Open 08.00am to 15.30pm My Vaccine Pass Required Only inpatients, staff wearing ID badges and approved visitors with a visitor card

