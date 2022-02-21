Wellington Occupation A Public Health Risk And Cultural Affront
Members of Taranaki Whānui in Wellington are appalled at the desecration of their whenua and moana, with reports of protestors putting sewerage into the stormwater drains around Parliament and polluting the harbour.
“As ahi kaa, we have a sacred role
as kaitiaki (guardians) of our ancestral lands at Pipitea
Pā as well as our moana (ocean), and this behaviour is both
culturally offensive and a public health
risk.”
Port Nicholson Block
Settlement Trust Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice urged political
leaders to work on resolving the ongoing occupation that has
caused serious disruption and harm to local businesses and
residents.
“Our own people have been
affected by the occupation, including threats against our
kuia and kaumatua and vandalism of our offices and buildings
in the city.”
Mr Puketapu-Dentice says the tribe is still hopeful of a peaceful resolution and supports the efforts of everyone who has been working to maintain the peace.
“We need to keep our eye on the
future when we will soon be able to move freely and without
fear of the sickness that covid
brings.
“Until then, we need to hang
tough and respect our whenua, our moana and each
other.”