Cantabrians Urged To Make Bookings To Get Their Boosters

Monday, 21 February 2022, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Cantabrians are being urged to make bookings to get their boosters as soon as they become eligible, says Tracey Maisey, Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB Emergency Coordination Centre.

“There are plenty of appointments available for vaccinations but it is busy at our vaccination sites,” says Tracey.

“You can make a booking now for the day you are due your booster - three months from the day you received your second dose. Two shots were great protection against Delta, but boosters are the best way to fight Omicron.

“We are increasing capacity at our Orchard Road vaccination centre but it is now only taking bookings. However other sites such as the vaccination clinic at Ngā Hau e Whā Marae, Barrington Hub and Maui @ South City have capacity to accept walk-ins.

“Other vaccination clinics accepting walk-ins are listed on the VaccinateCanterburyWestCoast.nz website. Please check the opening times before venturing out.

“I would also like to remind people to continue to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, and to regularly check the Ministry of Health website for locations of interest in Canterbury.”

Bookings are also still highly recommended for 5-11-year old immunisation at the over 70 clinics providing this service.

“Please continue to be patient if there are wait times and be prepared by bringing drinks, snacks and activities for your children,” says Tracey.,

There are 87,274 appointments available in Book My Vaccine between now and the end of March. 35,267 are appointments that 5-11-year-olds can be booked into.

Parents can also make an appointment for their child directly with their general practice if their GP is vaccinating their enrolled patients. A list of these GPs can be found at VaccinateCanterburyWestCoast.nz.

Selecting the option to book your child’s first dose only will show the earliest available appointments.

The sites with the highest bookable capacity are

  • Barrington Hub (Barrington Mall)
  • Ngā Hau e Whā Marae Vaccination Clinic
  • Orchard Rd
  • Rangiora Durham Health
  • Māui Clinic @ The Hub Hornby
  • Christchurch Arena Drive Through Site
  • Ki te Tihi Hapori Hauora – Eastgate

