Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coat Hangers And Takeaway Cups Found In Porirua’s Recycling

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

An audit of Porirua’s recycling has confirmed contamination is occurring regularly.

This month, recycling ambassadors have been out around the city on recycling days in their electric vehicle. During the first two weeks of inspections, four collection days exceeded the 14 per cent contamination threshold, meaning that recycling load must go to the landfill. The highest day of contamination was 33 per cent.

So far a total of 3773 bins have been inspected and 13 per cent of those were contaminated.

The recycling ambassadors will continue to check recycling as the start of Porirua’s 3-Strikes Process nears on 28 February - once this begins, if we find non-recyclable or contaminated items in your bin, you’ll get a warning sticker. If you receive two warning stickers and a red card, you could lose your bin.

The main problem reported by the ambassadors is general household rubbish all mixed in together, Porirua’s Manager Water & Waste, David Down, said.

"Nearly two-thirds of the contaminated recycling bins found during the audit so far has general household items in it, such as takeaway and coffee containers, polystyrene, plastic food containers, dirty nappies, tissues and food wrappers," he said.

"We’ve also had really odd items like basketballs, coat hangers, handbags and chipboard. Things like this mean that other potentially valuable recycling material is ending up in the landfill."

A common mistake is leaving lids on bottles.

"Please, remember to remove your lids from all plastic and glass bottles and jars. Anything smaller than a credit card can’t be recycled - it is too small to be processed correctly," Mr Down said.

It is important Porirua gets its recycling right, so we have sent flyers to all Porirua residents, explaining the 3-Strikes Process in detail. There is also a short video on our website explaining how to recycle correctly, and you can always ring our contact centre on 04 237 5089 to ask questions.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 