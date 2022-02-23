Taranaki Whānui Manaaki Manuhiri At Pipitea

Taranaki Whānui leaders have reaffirmed their support for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing occupation at Parliament grounds – a part of the iwi’s tupuna whenua (ancestral lands).

Iwi Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice says the tribe has welcomed Māori Wardens and Police to Pipitea Marae for the Kaupapa of achieving a peaceful resolution.

“Pipitea is our spiritual and tribal home, and the Māori Wardens and Police are our guests.

“However, some protestors have abused our tikanga with attempts to serve bogus trespass notices on our Marae.

“As ahi kā and elected tribal leaders, we have the mandate to speak for our whenua, not others.”

Mr Puketapu-Dentice says the tribe was concerned about the harmful impact of the protests on residents and businesses, which needed to end.

“Taranaki Whānui is grateful to all those working towards a peaceful resolution of this raruraru.

“We support the current de-escalation strategy, which aligns with our kaupapa of Te Raukura – a symbol of peace and unity.”

