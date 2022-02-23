Taranaki Whānui Manaaki Manuhiri At Pipitea
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust
Taranaki Whānui leaders have reaffirmed their support
for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing occupation at
Parliament grounds – a part of the iwi’s tupuna whenua
(ancestral lands).
Iwi Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice
says the tribe has welcomed Māori Wardens and Police to
Pipitea Marae for the Kaupapa of achieving a peaceful
resolution.
“Pipitea is our spiritual and tribal
home, and the Māori Wardens and Police are our
guests.
“However, some protestors have abused our
tikanga with attempts to serve bogus trespass notices on our
Marae.
“As ahi kā and elected tribal leaders, we
have the mandate to speak for our whenua, not
others.”
Mr Puketapu-Dentice says the tribe was
concerned about the harmful impact of the protests on
residents and businesses, which needed to
end.
“Taranaki Whānui is grateful to all those
working towards a peaceful resolution of this
raruraru.
“We support the current de-escalation
strategy, which aligns with our kaupapa of Te Raukura – a
symbol of peace and
unity.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia... More>>