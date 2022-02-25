National Asset Management Excellence Awards Celebrate The Best Of New Zealand’s Public Infrastructure

New Zealand’s best Public Works and Infrastructure projects were celebrated on 24 February 2022 by IPWEA NZ and teams from around Aotearoa. With 2021’s Awards Gala postponed to February of 2022, it was with great sadness that the night, planned to be a packed banquet room at the Cordis Hotel, was cancelled, to protect our communities. However, the awards were able to go ahead as a Virtual Edition in true 2022 form, with award entrant and supporting teams from all corners of the Motu joining via Zoom to mark the occasion.

Murray Pugh CE of IPWEA NZ says “Our IPWEA New Zealand vision is Sustainable Communities enabled by Public Asset Management Excellence - an undeniably high bar - and by celebrating excellence today we applaud the achievements of our finalists and winners.”

The IPWEA NZ Public Works Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the often-invisible efforts and achievements of the public works sector including local government, central government, consultants, contractors and suppliers around Aotearoa. Their work managing and developing our infrastructure assets is integral to supporting New Zealand communities to thrive.

Murray Pugh went on to say, “This year we have introduced the Supreme Asset Management Award for the first time - which is an important development in elevating the standing of our Asset Management profession and helping the public to see and understand the importance of asset management in our communities.”

The Supreme Award is represented by a taonga, known as Kōmata O Te Rangi, crafted by artist Bronson Baker, Ngati Tuwharetoa, Nga Puhi and Te Arawa. The carving is a taurapa – a symbol of the elite and a representation of the pinnacle. Kōmata o Te Rangi features eight manaia, a mythological guardian creature. Each manaia is the guardian for one of the IPWEA NZ Asset Management Excellence Award categories and will keep watch over the projects entered for the years to come.

THE 2021 IPWEA NZ ASSET MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCE AWARDS

We are pleased to announce the winners in the 2021 IPWEA NZ Asset Management Excellence Awards. From 36 entries received, eight awards category winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges. Congratulations to those involved with these impressive public works projects which have significantly contributed to their local communities.

The winners were announced 24 February 2022, at a virtual awards ceremony attended online by over 100 participants who made the night a fun replacement for the traditional awards ceremony!

ABOUT OUR WINNERS:

Best Public Works Project Under $2.0m

Tidal Creek 2 Bridge Replacement

WSP, Buller District Council, Concrete Structures Limited

“Tidal Creek 2 Bridge is a 35metre long bridge situated along the Karamea Highway on the West Coast of the South Island. Prior to installation, the former bridge was restrictive to freight (HPMV), with just a single lane along the narrow and winding road. Replacing this bridge was vital to improve efficiency and user safety.

Buller District Council was granted funding as part of the COVID-19 Shovel Ready Responses, and implementation of the new bridge at the site took place within 12 months of this milestone.

Excellence in design was met through an optimal geometric alignment and span configuration, leading to significant savings. A focus was placed on constructability early in design. Needing to progress at pace in order to meet the conditions of funding was matched by the implementation of a hybrid project delivery model, resulting in a high quality but efficient build, in challenging circumstances.”

Best Public Works Project $2.0m - $5.0m

Mangawara Bridge

Waikato District Council, Waikato Raupatu Lands Trust (Waikato-Tainui), KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi, Taupiri Marae, Taupiri Urupa Komiti, Taupiri Community Board, Beca, Waikato District Alliance and Emmetts Civil Construction, Holmes Consulting, Waikato River Authority

“Mangawara Bridge is a new 60metre single span arch bridge which crosses the Mangawara Stream. The delivery of the infrastructure is the result of years of collaboration between multiple stakeholders with an aim to provide better outcomes for their communities, a safer passage to Taupiri Maunga, and improved Rail Network resilience.

The completion of this bridge has enabled KiwiRail to close a dangerous level crossing, and has stopped trespassing on the railway bridge. It also enabled Waka Kotahi to close an unsafe accessway from a busy arterial road. Further to this, the bridge has provided safe vehicular and pedestrian access to the Taupiri Urupa, a site of great significance. The project has also improved rail freight efficiency and enhanced the immediate environment.”

Best Public Works Project over $5.0m

Cobham Drive Bay Connection Shared Pathway

Downer New Zealand, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Wellington City Council, Calibre, Isthmus

Cobham Drive Bay Connection is a beautification and community programme funded and developed in partnership with Waka Kotahi and Wellington City Council. The walking and biking improvements along the seaward side of Cobham Drive forms part of the plan to turn the coastal recreation area into an eastern gateway for Wellington.

Through this project, a 1.5km cycleway and separate footpath has been delivered for Wellington city, offering improved safety for pedestrians and cyclists, improved connectivity for communities, increased use of active mode transport and recreational choices. The project has also successfully engaged local iwi and has protected little blue penguins and other indigenous New Zealand species. The delivered pathway has also added a new revetment wall to prevent further natural erosion along the coastline, protecting the assets and communities for the future.

Excellence in Asset Management, sponsored by Waugh Infrastructure Management

The Waka Kotahi Strategic Maintenance Investment Justification Project

IDS, Waka Kotahi, WSP, Downer, Fulton Hogan, Beca, Higgins, HEB

The Waka Kotahi Strategic Maintenance Investment Justification Project aims to answer a key question: how much investment is needed in order to maintain the 24,000km of New Zealand State Highway Network over a 3 year funding block (2021 – 2024)? This research will inform the long term strategic 10-year and 30-year investment horizons.

To complete the project, IDS used a scientific model that forecasts road condition, maintenance and renewal needs into the future. With the help of other organisations and industry specialists, a suite of advanced technical developments in asset modelling and analysis was delivered, intended to be shared with the industry in order to enhance infrastructure decision making across the country. The model also sets the scene across the entire network for a wave of highway renewals over the next five years that will have a large economic and social impact for future generations.

Excellence in Project Innovation

Paihia WWTP Upgrade

WSP New Zealand Ltd, Far North District Council, Marshall Projects Limited

Paihia Wastewater Treatment Plant is an essential community facility owned and operated by the Far North District Council, serving people and businesses across the region. A recent upgrade to the plant resulted from a shared desire to improve the quality of water entering the habitat of the endangered Northland Mudfish (Waikaka) in the culturally significant Waitangi Wetlands.

Constructed in the 1980s, the pond had been treating effluent and discharging this into a local stream. In order to protect the cultural and ecological qualities, the project aimed to maintain stringent ammonia and nitrogen standards much stricter than standard requirements.

The project uses innovative ‘Bioshell®’ technology to achieve a minimal ammonia presence for $18million less than a conventional upgrade, all whilst reusing an existing system. Innovative procurement and project delivery lead to a flagship project demonstrating a sustainable and affordable approach to upgrading Wastewater Treatment Plants across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Excellence in Water Project

Papakura Stage One Water Treatment Plant

Brian Perry Civil, Watercare Services Ltd, Suez, ACH, and Neo Consulting

Between November 2019 and May 2020, Auckland received less than half of its normal rainfall; the shortage of water in the dams was seen to be one of the most extreme drought events in New Zealand in modern times. In an accelerated programme of just 61 working days, an operational water treatment plant was built, in order to address Auckland’s water supply crisis. This involved constructing a temporary water treatment plant, as well as a pipeline to connect it to the city’s network. The end result provided AA graded drinking water to Auckland residents.

150 tons of water treatment equipment, including nine new tanks, four granular activated carbon containers, a UV treatment container, a flocculation clarifier system and containerised chemical dosing systems were installed demonstrating technical excellence, collaboration, innovation and health and safety. This provided reassurance and relief to the Auckland community.

Excellence in Road Safety

Peninsula Connection

GHD, Dunedin City Council, Bonisch, Fulton Hogan, Isaacs

The Peninsula Connection (sections one to ten) has delivered a unique road safety design in response to the needs of the local Dunedin Community, connecting pedestrians and cyclists to townships that were previously poorly accessible for those not in cars. The shared path has improved road

safety for cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

The team were challenged to deliver innovative and collaborative planning, design and delivery, with stringent resource conditions and budget constraints. Community feedback influenced designs for seating, bus shelters, landscaping and access, including the protection of a 150 year old wall. Further to this, value engineering allowed for $18 million in savings for the project.

Excellence in Environment & Sustainability

Piritahi House Removal Programme

Piritahi, Tonkin + Taylor, Dempsey Wood, Harrison Grierson, Hick Bros Group, Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities, Woods

With construction and demolition waste contributing to nearly 50 per cent of New Zealand’s landfill waste, Piritahi has aimed to shift away from the historical practice of state home demolition to a new methodology of house removal: relocate where possible, followed by a reuse and recycle deconstruction approach. This practice has diverted 1,000 tonnes of construction waste from landfill each month.

The ‘House Removal Programme,’ removes state housing from large scale project areas while working collaboratively to apply industry-leading waste minimisation practices. This critical work enables significantly increased intensification and sustainable housing outcomes for Kāinga Ora: Homes and Communities.

Relocatable houses are also provided to Ara, a charitable trust that uses them to help train young apprentices and secondary school students in gateway projects. Piritahi and Kainga Ora are also investigating the provision of more appropriate, relocatable houses to iwi and to urban Māori groups, non-governmental organisations, and community groups.

Supreme Asset Management Excellence Award

Piritahi House Removal Programme

Piritahi, Tonkin + Taylor, Dempsey Wood, Harrison Grierson, Hick Bros Group,

Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities, Woods

FINALISTS:

Church St/Victoria St Intersection Improvements

Auckland Transport, Traffic Engineering Solutions, Liveable Streets

Mt Albert Tunnel Sludge Pipeline Repair

Stantec New Zealand, Wellington Water, Wellington City Council, Brian Perry Civil, Hadlee and Brunton, and GHD

Mt Roskill Safer Communities Programme

Auckland Transport, Mackie Research, GHD, Abley and TSL

National Climate Change Landfill Risk Assessment Tool

Tonkin + Taylor, Environment Canterbury with the Ministry for the Environment, Local Government New Zealand, and the Department of Conservation

Pukekohe Wastewater Treatment Plant

McConnell Dowell HEB Construction Joint Venture, Watercare Services Ltd, Stantec, Beca

SH2 Wairoa River Bridge Cycleway Extension

Beca, Brian Perry Civil, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Waka Kotahi, DC Structures Studio

West Coast Transport Collaboration

Westland District Council, Buller District Council, Māwhera Grey District Council, Rationale

About IPWEA NZ

Institute of Public Works Engineers Australasia – New Zealand (IPWEA NZ) is the industry association for professionals who deliver public works and engineering services to communities in New Zealand. IPWEA NZ provides services to its members and advocacy on their behalf.

To help practitioners maintain the high level of competency the community demands, IPWEA NZ provides regular continuing professional development, conferences, technical publications, and the opportunity to be involved in special interest groups (SIGs).

Applauding the achievements of professional asset managers is an important role for IPWEA NZ, showcasing the annual Asset Management Excellence Awards and presenting Kōmata O Te Rangi to recognise the very best exemplar of excellence in the sector.

