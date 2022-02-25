Additional Screening For Patients Being Admitted To Canterbury DHB Hospital And Maternity Facilities

With Aotearoa New Zealand moving to Phase 3 of the Omicron response and rapid antigen tests (RATs) being rolled out across Canterbury, we have the opportunity to put in place additional screening measures to further protect our vulnerable patients.

From today, Friday 25 February 2022 patients being admitted to Canterbury DHB hospital and maternity facilities will be tested for COVID-19.

Canterbury DHB’s COVID-19 ECC Incident Controller Dr Helen Skinner, says dependent on the result of the test, patients will be accommodated in different areas of the hospital, as we have dedicated spaces to support those with COVID-19.

“This allows us to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spread within our hospitals and helps us determine which PPE should be worn by staff when treating patients,” says Dr Skinner.

Recently we have noticed a decrease in the number of people attending our hospitals.

“We want to reassure our community that the Canterbury Health System has appropriate protocols and procedures in place to manage respiratory infections– including cases of COVID-19.

“Our hospitals have the highest level of infection, prevention and control measures in place and we encourage everyone to continue to seek the care they need when they need it,” Dr Skinner says.

The DHB’s current visitor policy can be viewed here. This includes the requirement for a visitor card and surgical/medical masks being worn at all times at all Canterbury DHB sites by approved visitors.

There are masks available in reception areas.

