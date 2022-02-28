Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Quality New Zealand Parks And Open Spaces Internationally Recognised

Monday, 28 February 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa

Twenty-four New Zealand Parks have achieved award winning status with the Green Flag Award® scheme.

The Green Flag Award® recognises and rewards parks and green spaces providing high quality and innovative recreational experiences for our communities. The award sets a benchmark standard for recreational outdoor spaces worldwide. Parks are awarded based on a criterion marked by experienced Green Flag Award® judges throughout the country.

The 2021/22 award winning sites are:

  • Sanders Reserve, Auckland Council
  • Waikumete Cemetery, Auckland Council
  • Long Bay Regional Park, Auckland Council
  • Tawharanui Regional Park, Auckland Council
  • Ambury Regional Park, Auckland Council
  • Parrs Park, Auckland Council
  • Auckland Domain, Auckland Council
  • Randwick Park (Auckland), RPSC Trust and For a Cause Ltd
  • TECT All Terrain Park, Western Bay of Plenty District Council/Tauranga City Council
  • Gisborne Botanical Gardens, Gisborne District Council
  • Pukekura Park, New Plymouth District Council
  • King Edward Park, South Taranaki District Council
  • Flaxmere Park, Hastings District Council
  • Havelock North Village Green, Hastings District Council
  • Cornwall Park, Hastings District Council
  • Te Mata Park (Hawke’s Bay), Te Mata Peak Trust
  • Thompson House Park, Horowhenua District Council
  • Te Maire Park, Horowhenua District Council (NEW)
  • Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park, Horowhenua District Council (NEW)
  • Holben Reserve, Horowhenua District Council
  • Driscoll Reserve, Horowhenua District Council
  • Henley Lake (Masterton), Henley Lake Trust
  • Queen Elizabeth Park, Masterton District Council
  • Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Porirua City Council (NEW)

TECT All Terrain Park in the Bay of Plenty was also named one of the Green Flag Award® top ten parks in the world.

Established in 2010, the TECT All Terrain Park provides a regional destination between Rotorua and Tauranga that caters for a wide range of adventure and education activities all while being managed sustainably

TECT Park Manager Bill Wheeler says, “Little TECT Park is hanging around in some pretty illustrious company. We are doing well to even feature on this kind of list and that’s all down to the support of the users from all over the Bay.

“This really was the people’s choice, they have supported us and shown how much they really appreciate the work that both Councils have put into providing the Park facilities by taking time to vote. They will continue to be far stricter judges than Green Flag will ever send but they are also our greatest ambassadors.”

Recreation Aotearoa, the organisation responsible for managing and judging the New Zealand Green Flag Award®, were thrilled to see many parks achieve Green Flag status another year in a row and were pleased to have a number of new parks added to the list.

Recreation Aotearoa Parks, Play, and Open Spaces Manager, Garrett Blair, said: “Parks and open spaces are vital to our communities, they are havens for relaxation, connection, education, and escape. Aotearoa has an incredible network of parks and it’s fantastic to see our list of Green Flag Award® winners grow and be acknowledged internationally.”

“The Green Flag Award® is a significant way for us to recognise the value of these parks, as well as those people who work hard every day to create high quality outdoor experiences and places for our growing communities.”

The twenty-four winning sites will be gifted green flags to fly proudly in their respective parks.

You can visit the Green Flag Award® website to find out more about the programme, the winners, and how to get your parks involved: https://www.greenflagaward.org/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Recreation Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 