Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government Approach To Covid In Prisons Not Enough, Endangers Vulnerable People - Advocacy Groups

Monday, 28 February 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

Advocacy group People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA) has today sent out a joint letter with JustSpeak and Amnesty International setting out steps to address what the group describes as failures and shortcomings in the Government approach to mitigating the risk posed by COVID-19 to people in prison.

The letter comes after a week that saw more than 60,000 new cases of the virus, as well as news of outbreaks of COVID-19 at a number of prisons around the country.

The Department of Corrections has put in place a three stage protection framework for prisons that involves escalating protection measures; including PPE use, placing prisoners and staff in bubbles, and limiting or prohibiting face-to-face activities such as visits, parole hearings, case management, education and rehabilitation programs, when these are deemed unsafe.

As of Friday 25th Feb, Corrections were managing 193 cases of COVID-19 in prisons, as well as 127 cases among staff.

The letter expresses concern over the unacceptably high risk to people in prison, particularly to Māori as well as to vulnerable individuals such as older people, pregnant people and people with pre-existing health conditions.

A PAPA spokesperson said, "We know from research and examples overseas that prisons are uniquely risky places when it comes to COVID-19. Prisons often have poor sanitation and ventilation, and people in prison have a higher prevalence of pre-existing health conditions with limited access to healthcare. Many of the recent inspections and Ombudsman's reports have raised concern over the exact issues in prisons here."

The letter highlights the urgency of this issue and criticises the approach taken by Corrections. It calls on the Government and others in the justice sector to take a number of steps to safely reduce prison populations and better protect incarcerated people.

"We've been contacted by people who have been kept effectively in solitary confinement for 48 hours as a result of COVID-19. Others are unable to access hot drinking water or the computers they need to file complaints. Many are feeling cut off from their family or whānau. The current approach from Corrections means prisoners have to sacrifice their rights to stay safe." PAPA's spokesperson explains.

"There's simply no safe way to manage COVID-19 in our prisons without reducing the prison population significantly."

The letter is addressed to the Chief Justice, Attorney General, Solicitor General and the Ministers for Corrections, Justice, Police and COVID-19 Response.

A link to the letter can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 