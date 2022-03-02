UPDATE 11 - Police Operation Summary
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A pre-planned operation to further restore access around
the Parliamentary precinct has gained significant ground,
with a number of vehicles and structures removed from the
area this morning.
A large number of Police staff from
around the country and within Wellington District have been
deployed for this morning’s operation, which commenced
about 6am.
Police were disappointed to see protesters
in possession of various weapons this morning.
These
included, but were not limited to, the use fire
extinguishers as weapons, a cord set up as a trip wire,
paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and
pitchforks.
At least three Police staff have been
injured.
A laser was also pointed at the Police
helicopter, which is in Wellington to assist the
operation.
Protesters have repeatedly been reminded
that Parliament grounds are closed, and that remaining there
means they are trespassing.
Police are pleased with
the number of people and vehicles that have voluntarily left
the protest area this morning, and we will continue to work
with partner agencies to assist us with the safe movement of
people, including helping them get their vehicles out safely
if they wish to do so.
Police want to reiterate this
is not an appropriate place for children and we are working
with staff from Oranga Tamariki.
For operational
reasons, Police will not be providing staff numbers at this
stage.
