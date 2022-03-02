UPDATE 11 - Police Operation Summary

A pre-planned operation to further restore access around the Parliamentary precinct has gained significant ground, with a number of vehicles and structures removed from the area this morning.

A large number of Police staff from around the country and within Wellington District have been deployed for this morning’s operation, which commenced about 6am.

Police were disappointed to see protesters in possession of various weapons this morning.

These included, but were not limited to, the use fire extinguishers as weapons, a cord set up as a trip wire, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks.

At least three Police staff have been injured.

A laser was also pointed at the Police helicopter, which is in Wellington to assist the operation.

Protesters have repeatedly been reminded that Parliament grounds are closed, and that remaining there means they are trespassing.

Police are pleased with the number of people and vehicles that have voluntarily left the protest area this morning, and we will continue to work with partner agencies to assist us with the safe movement of people, including helping them get their vehicles out safely if they wish to do so.

Police want to reiterate this is not an appropriate place for children and we are working with staff from Oranga Tamariki.

For operational reasons, Police will not be providing staff numbers at this stage.

