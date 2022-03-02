Metlink Closes Wellington Station; Suspends All Rail Service

On advice of the Police, and in light of the deteriorating situation in Wellington City, Metlink has taken the decision to close the Wellington railway station and suspend all rail services to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all passengers as the protest action around parliament continues to escalate.

We will be assessing the situation throughout the night and making a decision, with the advice of the police, on when services can safely resume.

We thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding. These are exceptional times and we wish everyone to stay safe at this time.

