Tūpuna Maunga Authority Considers Implications Of Court Decision On Ōwairaka/Mount Albert Native Vegetation Restoration
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority
Today, the Court of Appeal granted the appeal opposing
the Tūpuna Maunga Authority’s integrated native
vegetation restoration programme. In doing so, it overturned
the High Court’s decision rejecting the appeal.
The
Authority will take advice and consider its options,
including seeking the guidance of the Supreme
Court.
Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga
Authority, says “on first glance that while the Court of
Appeal found in favour of the Authority and Auckland Council
on many of the legal issues raised by the Appellant, the
Court relied on its assessment of the operation of the
Treaty settlement co-governance regime and Reserves Act. The
Court’s decision raises real questions as to the
relationship of Treaty settlements and the outdated Reserves
Act.”
He also said “Councils will be reviewing
this decision very closely to consider the implications of
their management of reserves.”
The Authority
continues to recognise the importance of Treaty settlements
and the kaitiakitanga of the Tūpuna Maunga by the tribes of
Waiōhua, Ngāti Whātua and
Marutūāhu.
