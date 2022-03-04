Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bay COVID-19 Drive-through Vaccination Series Continues

Friday, 4 March 2022, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board (DHB) is continuing its mobile COVID-19 vaccination drive-through series, with events taking place this weekend in Te Puke, Kawerau and Ōpōtiki.

Drive-through events will take place at the Commerce Lane carpark in Te Puke on Saturday and Sunday, the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre in Kawerau on Saturday, and at Waiotahi Beach in Ōpōtiki on Saturday. All events are from 10 am to 3 pm.

“Haere mai, e te whānau, everyone aged five and up should come along to get the best protection against the virus by getting vaccinated,” says Bay of Plenty DHB senior responsible officer – COVID-19 Programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios.

“And, if it’s been at least three months since your second shot and you’re 18 or older, it’s time to get your booster.”

“We’re grateful to vaccine providers AvaNiu Pasifika and the Pacific Island Community (Tauranga) Trust for partnering with us on the Te Puke drive-throughs. This vaccine rollout is a collaborative partnership across the Bay,” says Gilbert-De Rios.

The DHB says this drive-through series is to make it easy and safe for families to get vaccinated and boosted together, protecting residents from the worst outcomes of the Omicron outbreak. COVID-19 cases reached 1,332 yesterday, but more than 50,000 people (31 percent) remain eligible for their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health reports that three doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is protective against infection and symptomatic infection for Omicron.

“Omicron is here, and we need to protect ourselves and our community against the worst of the virus. Please, get boosted,” implores Gilbert-De Rios.

Boosters lower the chances of getting very sick from Omicron or needing hospitalisation, and help to reduce the spread to whānau and community, states Gilbert-De Rios.

“While two shots were great protection against Delta, we need to get boosted for Omicron,” explains Gilbert-De Rios.

The Ministry of Health recommends immunising children aged five and older against COVID-19 to keep them safe and to help protect whānau and communities from the virus. Nearly 40 percent of children aged 5-11 in the district have had their first dose of the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine provider Poutiri Trust is also holding a vaccination event at Te Puke’s Rangiuru Clubrooms on Saturday, 5 March, from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board’s Whakatāne COVID-19 community vaccination centre, at 11 Quay Street, will be closed this Saturday, 5 March, to support the drive-through events. The community vaccination centre will open again on Sunday, 6 March, at 8 am. On Saturday, people in Whakatāne can instead get vaccinated at the Unichem Total Health Pharmacy, open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Te Puke COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Commerce Lane carpark, behind New World

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 March, 10 am–3 pm

Kawerau COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Ron Hardie Recreation Centre, Onslow Street

Saturday 5 March, 10 am–3 pm

Ōpōtiki COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Waiotahi Beach

Saturday 5 March, 10 am–3 pm

 

