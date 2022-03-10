Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waste Dumping Charges Rise To Encourage Behaviour Change

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 6:09 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Our country’s landfills are a finite resource and Government policy designed to ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ continues to hit people where it hurts - their wallet.

Council has just completed its annual review of waste fees and charges and today the Assets & Services Committee considered a series of recommendations, all involving increased charges.

The committee approved an ‘across the board’ rise to recover all costs associated with the increase in the Government’s Waste Disposal Levy, the landfill carbon price, landfill aftercare/reserve provisions, and contract escalations from user pays (gate fee) contributions, as well as an amendment to the kerbside refuse collection targeted rate.

“This is largely driven by Government increases in the Waste Disposal Levy and emissions trading scheme,” Assets & Services Manager Richard Coningham told the committee. “It is a cost recovery exercise for Council.”

The new fees and charges come into effect on 1 July 2022.

“This year will see a significant increase in landfill gate fees due mainly to the increase in the Waste Disposal Levy, carbon price and aftercare/reserve provisions at our regional landfill at Bluegums in Blenheim,” said Mr Coningham.

The Government has confirmed that the Waste Disposal Levy will increase from $23.00 per tonne to $34.50 per tonne (GST inclusive). This accounts for 41.9 per cent of the overall landfill gate fee increase.

“Cost recovery for these increases needs to be made via increased gate fees and an amendment to the kerbside refuse collection targeted rate, in line with Council’s user pays policy,” he said.

While Mr Coningham acknowledges that old habits can be hard to break, Council has signalled for some time now that the public’s reliance on dumping their rubbish in landfills is going to become an increasingly expensive habit.

Blenheim Ward Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick, who holds this portfolio, says Government continues to use price hikes to persuade people to dump less and recycle, reduce, and repurpose more.

“There is no alternative to these revised waste fees and charges as they are initiated by Government legislation, designed to support a policy of landfill avoidance,” said Mr Fitzpatrick. “Any attempt to reduce the impact of these changes would undermine this policy. Instead, people need to be encouraged to focus on reduction, reuse, and recycling, to limit the amount of material sent to landfill,” he said.

The Government introduced the Waste Disposal Levy in 2008-09 and it sets this each year. It is applied to all waste entering the Bluegums landfill.

“The Government’s intention is to gradually increase the levy over time and encourage reuse and recycling,” said Mr Coningham. “The emissions trading scheme also has impacts on the cost of disposal at landfill. The landfill is an emitter of carbon dioxide and emissions are calculated and priced based on a tonnage rate applied to carbon,” he said.

Bluegums landfill in Blenheim is Marlborough’s only mixed waste disposal point and is Council-owned, with its operating costs 100% recovered through user-pays gate fees.

What do the changes mean for you?

Changes to what people pay for waste will be dependent on the type and amount of rubbish people take to the transfer stations or landfill.

  • The tonnage rate at the Bluegums landfill will increase by $27.44 per tonne (including GST)
  • The average cost for disposing of general waste at the transfer stations or waste sorting centre will increase by around $3.50 per visit (this will vary for trailer loads)
  • The average cost of grass disposal will increase by 28% per cent; grass and greenwaste charging will revert to tonnage once the weighbridge upgrades are completed by June 2022
  • The coin skip charge will increase by $1. This equates to a 25% increase. The revised coin skip charge will now be $5 (GST inclusive)

The new waste fees and charges will take effect from 1 July 2022 subject to ratification at the full Council meeting later this month. More details will be made available on Council’s website closer to this date.

Waste Disposal Levy

The Waste Disposal Levy was introduced under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008 to raise revenue for the promotion and achievement of waste minimisation. The levy encourages organisations and individuals to take responsibility for the waste they produce and to find more effective and efficient ways to reduce, reuse, recycle or reprocess waste. In 2020/2021, Council spent $169,034.20 from the levy on initiatives that support this.

For more information go to: https://environment.govt.nz/what-government-is-doing/areas-of-work/waste/waste-disposal-levy/expansion/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 