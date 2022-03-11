Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

My Vaccine Pass Requirements To Be Relaxed At Council Venues And Facilities

Friday, 11 March 2022, 11:33 am
Press Release: Great Lake Taupo

Taupō District Council will relax My Vaccine Pass requirements at a number of its venues, offices and facilities across the district from Monday, 14 March 2022.

Vaccine passes were introduced at council offices, facilities and venues in December last year. Chief executive Gareth Green says council management made a commitment to councillors that this decision would be continually reviewed in light of the fast-moving nature of Covid-19, and these reviews have now shown that a change in approach can safely be implemented.

“At the time, there were a number of factors that led to the introduction of My Vaccine Pass requirements at council venues and facilities, particularly our low vaccination rates and the fact we are a summer holiday destination; and we wanted to do our utmost to help reduce the risks of spreading the Delta variant, which was the focus at the time.

“Of course, the situation continues to rapidly evolve and we are now dealing with a completely different scenario since that decision. Vaccination rates are up across our district, children’s vaccinations have become available, Omicron is now the dominant variant, and the country has now fully transitioned away from an elimination strategy, as we all learn to live with Covid-19 in our community.

“We indicated that we would continually review the use of the vaccine passes and be prepared to make changes as soon as we were able, from a risk management perspective. With Government continually reviewing its position, including reduced isolation requirements, changes to contact tracing, border entry requirements, including MIQ and a relaxation of education mandates, we think it is timely to review our position on the use of vaccine passes at our facilities.

“From this review, we believe timing is now right, with council having a range of tools in place including RATs and isolation requirements, that help us with quick testing and reducing transmission as well.

“Excluding anyone from our public facilities is certainly not something that anyone has enjoyed doing. We believe that it was the right thing to do at the time in order to ensure the safety of our staff and customers, whilst also ensuring that the venues could operate as normally as possible, but the settings have changed to such an extent that a different approach is now warranted.”

As a result of this decision, council venues and facilities no longer requiring My Vaccine Passes include:

  • Taupō District libraries (Taupō, Turangi and Mangakino)
  • The Superloo
  • Taupō Museum
  • Great Lake Centre
  • AC Baths swimming pools
  • Turtle Pools, Turangi
  • Owen Delany Park
  • All council offices

To ensure the community was able to access to democratic and essential services, the customer service centres, council chamber, landfill and transfer stations have always remained open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The vaccine passport mandate will continue in some venues, due to capacity numbers and other factors around staffing and central government guidelines within the Red traffic light setting. This includes Taupō Events Centre and function rooms, Fitness Studio and The Rockwall.

While we have relaxed our vaccine pass requirements, under the current Red setting, government has limits on the number of people who can attend events. If you have any doubts around sporting fixtures in our venues, or any other event, please contact the event organiser directly for advice on whether a vaccine passport is required.

Taupō District mayor David Trewavas thanked the chief executive and staff for their work in reviewing the vaccine pass requirements and continuing to keep our community and the organisation safe.

“This is such a fast-paced environment and I take my hat off to the team for their work since December to help us get through the busy summer period. I am very pleased to be able to get to this position, where we can safely open our venues up across our district,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Great Lake Taupo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 