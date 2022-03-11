My Vaccine Pass Requirements To Be Relaxed At Council Venues And Facilities

Taupō District Council will relax My Vaccine Pass requirements at a number of its venues, offices and facilities across the district from Monday, 14 March 2022.

Vaccine passes were introduced at council offices, facilities and venues in December last year. Chief executive Gareth Green says council management made a commitment to councillors that this decision would be continually reviewed in light of the fast-moving nature of Covid-19, and these reviews have now shown that a change in approach can safely be implemented.

“At the time, there were a number of factors that led to the introduction of My Vaccine Pass requirements at council venues and facilities, particularly our low vaccination rates and the fact we are a summer holiday destination; and we wanted to do our utmost to help reduce the risks of spreading the Delta variant, which was the focus at the time.

“Of course, the situation continues to rapidly evolve and we are now dealing with a completely different scenario since that decision. Vaccination rates are up across our district, children’s vaccinations have become available, Omicron is now the dominant variant, and the country has now fully transitioned away from an elimination strategy, as we all learn to live with Covid-19 in our community.

“We indicated that we would continually review the use of the vaccine passes and be prepared to make changes as soon as we were able, from a risk management perspective. With Government continually reviewing its position, including reduced isolation requirements, changes to contact tracing, border entry requirements, including MIQ and a relaxation of education mandates, we think it is timely to review our position on the use of vaccine passes at our facilities.

“From this review, we believe timing is now right, with council having a range of tools in place including RATs and isolation requirements, that help us with quick testing and reducing transmission as well.

“Excluding anyone from our public facilities is certainly not something that anyone has enjoyed doing. We believe that it was the right thing to do at the time in order to ensure the safety of our staff and customers, whilst also ensuring that the venues could operate as normally as possible, but the settings have changed to such an extent that a different approach is now warranted.”

As a result of this decision, council venues and facilities no longer requiring My Vaccine Passes include:

Taupō District libraries (Taupō, Turangi and Mangakino)

The Superloo

Taupō Museum

Great Lake Centre

AC Baths swimming pools

Turtle Pools, Turangi

Owen Delany Park

All council offices

To ensure the community was able to access to democratic and essential services, the customer service centres, council chamber, landfill and transfer stations have always remained open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The vaccine passport mandate will continue in some venues, due to capacity numbers and other factors around staffing and central government guidelines within the Red traffic light setting. This includes Taupō Events Centre and function rooms, Fitness Studio and The Rockwall.

While we have relaxed our vaccine pass requirements, under the current Red setting, government has limits on the number of people who can attend events. If you have any doubts around sporting fixtures in our venues, or any other event, please contact the event organiser directly for advice on whether a vaccine passport is required.

Taupō District mayor David Trewavas thanked the chief executive and staff for their work in reviewing the vaccine pass requirements and continuing to keep our community and the organisation safe.

“This is such a fast-paced environment and I take my hat off to the team for their work since December to help us get through the busy summer period. I am very pleased to be able to get to this position, where we can safely open our venues up across our district,” he said.

