1 Week To Save Our Planet

Later this month, changemakers from across the Waikato are set to join forces to ignite ideas, co-create solutions, and drive forward transformative change to the climate crisis, as part of the Climathon Waikato Ideathon, organised by Impact Hub Waikato.

Spanning the week of March 28th - April 3rd, this free, innovative virtual event is designed to provide locals with a platform to imagine and develop solutions to our shared climate challenges - and they are calling for anyone who shares their passion for making the mighty Waikato a better place, to join them.

Throughout the week, a series of virtual workshops will equip participants with the tools they need for change. During the main weekend event, they will work in teams to develop, validate and test ideas that can contribute to a sustainable future - and at the end of it all, the winners will walk away with $3,000 to turn their ideas into reality.

Climathon Waikato’s Project Lead, Emma Sinclair, says that off the back of COP26 and the sixth IPCC report, this is an opportunity for locals to band together and be at the forefront of meaningful change.

“Now is the time to act on climate change, but this can be so daunting for a lot of people. Many people want to do something, but don’t know where to begin - climate events can seem daunting and exclusive. With Climathon Waikato, we are determined to make it totally inclusive - everyone is welcome, and we can all make a difference!”

Throughout the Ideathon, under the guidance of climate heroes and experts, each team will focus on addressing one of the Waikato’s five greatest climate challenges, as determined by Waikato Rangatahi voices - transport, energy, food, empowerment and biodiversity.

“Globally, the tradition is to call on a prominent politician or elder to identify the challenges, but for us it was a natural choice to turn to the younger generation. The Rangatahi voices represent the future; they are calling for change today and we need to listen! With their help, we’re looking forward to addressing the most pressing issues locally”, says Sinclair.

Although this is the first event of its kind in the region, the Ideathon is part of the global Climathon programme that has been uniting citizens, students, entrepreneurs, and young professionals in more than 50 countries to tackle the defining climate challenges of their cities.

Locally, the event has been a collaboration between organisations from across the region, including the Waikato Wellbeing Project, Trust Waikato, Hamilton City Council, the Waikato Plan, and the University of Waikato.

Participants can register via https://climathon.climate-kic.org/waikato any time between now and March 28th. Citizens, students, professionals, community groups and businesses of all ages, backgrounds, and experience are welcome - and participants do not need to have an idea to enter.

