Incident, Sandringham
Saturday, 12 March 2022, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock:
Police are
making inquiries into an incident in Sandringham last night
in which several people were injured.
Officers were
called to Sandringham Road Extension, near the Wesley
Community Centre, around 10:30pm to reports of multiple
shots fired.
At least five people received injuries,
none of which were life-threatening, and they are getting
treatment at hospital.
There will be a Police presence
in the area today as officers continue inquiries into this
matter.
