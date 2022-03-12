Incident, Sandringham

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock:

Police are making inquiries into an incident in Sandringham last night in which several people were injured.

Officers were called to Sandringham Road Extension, near the Wesley Community Centre, around 10:30pm to reports of multiple shots fired.

At least five people received injuries, none of which were life-threatening, and they are getting treatment at hospital.

There will be a Police presence in the area today as officers continue inquiries into this matter.

