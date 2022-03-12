Stabbing, Palmerston North
Saturday, 12 March 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making inquiries after a man was found with a
serious stab wound in Palmerston North early this
morning.
Officers were called to Pinedale Parade,
Milson around 2am.
On arrival they found the man
injured on the footpath. He was taken to hospital and was
undergoing surgery.
A scene examination is ongoing, so
while the road remains open, there is still a Police
presence on Pinedale Parade.
At this stage, Police do
not believe this was a random attack, and have initial lines
of
inquiry.
