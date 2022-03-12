Stabbing, Palmerston North

Police are making inquiries after a man was found with a serious stab wound in Palmerston North early this morning.

Officers were called to Pinedale Parade, Milson around 2am.

On arrival they found the man injured on the footpath. He was taken to hospital and was undergoing surgery.

A scene examination is ongoing, so while the road remains open, there is still a Police presence on Pinedale Parade.

At this stage, Police do not believe this was a random attack, and have initial lines of inquiry.

