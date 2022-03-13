Fatal Crash, Nelson - Tasman

One person has died following a crash in Nelson overnight.

About 1.35am, a Police unit was travelling down Waimea Road responding to an unrelated incident when a vehicle nearby sped off.

It was found a short time later near the intersection of Rutherford and Examiner Streets, where it had crashed into a tree.

One person died at the scene and two others were seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and there will be cordons in place this morning while staff continue to work.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

