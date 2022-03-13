Fatal Crash, Nelson - Tasman
Sunday, 13 March 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Nelson
overnight.
About 1.35am, a Police unit was travelling
down Waimea Road responding to an unrelated incident when a
vehicle nearby sped off.
It was found a short time
later near the intersection of Rutherford and Examiner
Streets, where it had crashed into a tree.
One person
died at the scene and two others were seriously
injured.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene
and there will be cordons in place this morning while staff
continue to work.
Motorists should avoid the area, if
possible.
