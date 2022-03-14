Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vaccination Programme Re-prioritisation Implemented In Canterbury

Monday, 14 March 2022, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

The impact of Omicron has led to re-prioritisation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme according to Canterbury DHB’s Emergency Coordination Centre Incident Controller, Dr Helen Skinner.

“We need to maximise limited staffing resources and focus our resource on reaching priority areas and at-risk populations where booster uptake and children immunisation is lagging behind,” says Dr Skinner.

“Planning for mobile or outreach vaccination events over the next three to four weeks has started.

“We will also continue to work closely with our primary care, Pasifika and Māori providers to support their resourcing needs so they can continue to deliver vaccinations.”

As a result two DHB-run vaccination sites will close: Christchurch Arena Drive-Through from tomorrow, 15 March, and Orchard Road Vaccination Centre which will likely close in three weeks.

“The few people booked at the drive through have been rebooked. For Orchard Road, over the next few weeks we will only be vaccinating those already booked or supporting them to re-book at other vaccination sites,” says Dr Skinner.

She says it is expected that the closing of the Orchard Road Vaccination Centre and the Christchurch Arena Drive-Through will have minimal impact on the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations as there will still be more than 140 primary care clinics continuing to deliver vaccinations across Canterbury.

“We are also looking at establishing a smaller drive through vaccination site and our mobile vaccination events will consider outdoor locations as a priority to ensure we have good ventilation, especially in the current environment where Omicron is widespread.”

The existing RAT collection site at the Christchurch Arena will continue to operate.

