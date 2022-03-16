Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Millions Of Meals Rescued And Delivered To Struggling New Zealanders

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance

The Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) is celebrating its first year supporting the food rescue sector and is today releasing data showing the mahi of its members addressing food insecurity.

“Food rescue organisations are working hard across New Zealand to rescue good, nutritious food from going to waste and getting it to people in need,” says AFRA spokesperson Gareth Hughes.

“AFRA surveyed its members and found that from January 2021 to January 2022 they reported that they rescued and distributed a massive 10,231,478 kgs of food - this translates to more than 29 million meals.

“There has been a huge demand for food in the last year and food rescue organisations have ramped up capacity to rescue more food from going to waste as well as directly distributing food purchased by the Ministry of Social Development and provided through the New Zealand Food Network.

“Many New Zealanders are doing it tough and escalating food prices means putting food on the table is even harder so these 29 million meals rescued and distributed in the last twelve months is a significant contribution.

“It is incredible the volume of food being rescued and passed on - it's a real testament to the hard work of food rescue groups and hundreds of volunteers across New Zealand.

“Good, nutritious food shouldn't be wasted, rotting in a landfill when so many are going hungry - it needs to get to the people who need it.

“Food rescue turns an environmental problem into a social solution and AFRA is calling for greater financial support for the food rescue sector and further donations of food,” says Mr Hughes.

AFRA Annual hui

AFRA’s first annual hui will be held remotely tomorrow and includes a keynote presentation by the Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni. This presentation and AFRA’s annual update will be open to media.

When: 10:45-11:20am Thursday 17 March

Where: Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/98359906038?pwd=SWxTeTlLSzV2WkhjbmorcjEzVE02dz09

Meeting ID: 983 5990 6038, Passcode: 086111

