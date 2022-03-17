One Week Left To Make An Objection To Your New Property Valuation

The objections period for the 2021 citywide revaluation closes on Friday 25 March.

Every three years councils must revalue all properties in their localities for rating purposes. Tauranga homeowners received their new valuation notices early February 2022.

The new capital values reflect what each property might have sold for on 1 July 2021, excluding chattels. Independent valuation company Opteon establishes these values using mass appraisal techniques – recent property sales data, resource/building consent data and sample inspections.

If property owners feel their new valuation doesn’t reflect the value of their property at 1 July 2021, they have one week left to lodge an objection online at www.tauranga.govt.nz/revaluation, via email or post. The cut-off date for objections is Friday 25 March 2022.

Opteon will review all objections and evidence by 30 June 2022, working area by area. The new rating values will be used to calculate everyone’s share of rates from 1 July 2022, once the council budget for 2022/23 has been set through the annual plan process.

Note: as part of consultation on the draft annual plan (opening 25 March), ratepayers will have access to an online calculator which will give an estimate of their rates for next year, based on their new rating valuation and the draft budget for 2022/23.

