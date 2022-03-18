SNAP Aotearoa Welcomes Catholic Diocese Of Dunedin’s Decision To Rename Kavanagh College

SNAP Aotearoa also fully supports the official request to rename

Christchurch’s Marylands Reserve and Marylands Pl along with two other

streets named after Catholic places associated with horrific clerical

and religious child sexual abuse.

SNAP encourages the renaming of all religious institutions that honour

persons who failed to protect children. It is senseless for relative

Church and Council authorities to wait until the Royal Commission

publishes its final reports before doing the right thing.

SNAP is grateful to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Aotearoa-New

Zealand John Cardinal Dew for his efforts to address these complex

issues.

However, claims that Canon Law and the order of the day justify the

transferring of abusive priests to another location so as to avoid

accountability under criminal law and prevent personal embarrassment,

is another example of actions devoid of Catholic morality. It is also

an act of hypocrisy by church administrators.

SNAP does not agree with claims that bishops who sent abusive priests

away for treatment, while ignoring the consequences on those actually

abused, acted appropriately. Victms’ needs were ignored. Morally

deficient Canon Law cannot be used to justify inappropriate practises

that were nothing more than a deceitful coverup.

Bishop Kavanagh is not the only bishop who failed to act on complaints

of sexual abuse by his priests. SNAP has complaints against other

Catholic bishops including the late Cardinal McKeefry (who also has a

school named after him). These complaints also need to be

investigated.

SNAP, in seeking justice, advocates a victims-centred response at all times.

SNAP encourages Bishop Dooley of Dunedin to reach out to all people

wounded by clerical and religious abuse in his diocese.

© Scoop Media

