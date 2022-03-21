North Cape Operation
Monday, 21 March 2022, 7:17 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
The Rescue Coordination Centre is leading a significant
operation off North Cape.
An emergency
position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel
at about 8 pm, Sunday 20 March.
The rescue is still
active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels
supporting the search as well.
Five people have been
rescued.
The operation has been challenging due to the
weather conditions and poor visibility.
Ground crews,
including police are leading the onshore
search.
