North Cape Operation

The Rescue Coordination Centre is leading a significant operation off North Cape.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel at about 8 pm, Sunday 20 March.

The rescue is still active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

Five people have been rescued.

The operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility.

Ground crews, including police are leading the onshore search.

