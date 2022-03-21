Bad Weather Closes Several Auckland Vaccination And Testing Sites

The ferocious weather that hit Tāmaki Makaurau earlier today has resulted in several COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites being closed for all or part of the day.

The three drive-through vaccination centres at Orewa, Eventfinda Stadium and Westgate are closed due to flooding and storm damage, while the drive-through operation at Leonard Rd in Mt Wellington has moved indoors for the day. The Ōtara Vaccination Centre (both the indoor and outdoor sites) have also been closed while staff repair damage.

Seven Community Testing Centres and RAT collections centres have also had to close temporarily, these are:

Albany - North Harbour Stadium pop up

Wairau Valley - Eventfinda Stadium

St Johns - Auckland Netball Centre

Mangere – Te Wananga o Aotearoa pop up

Otara – 14 Fair Mall

Orewa – Centreway Rd

Pakuranga - Lloyd Elsmore Park

Plenty of other testing sites remain open with some of those remporarily closed expected to open later. To get the latest information please go to www.covid19testing.nz

For further information on where to get vaccinated, pleaae go to www.vaccnateforauckland.nz

© Scoop Media

