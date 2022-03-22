Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Seeks Community Feedback On Plan To Support Future Growth Of Ōtūmoetai

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is asking the Ōtūmoetai, Matua, Brookfield, Bellevue and Judea communities what they want the future of their area to look like.

Take me to the future: Ōtūmoetai 2050 will use interactive maps, webinars and in-person community sessions to help develop a 30-year plan to support growth in the area and ensure it has enough houses, suitable ways for people to get around and community spaces to support wellbeing.

Tauranga is projected to grow by around 78,500 residents by 2063 and will need approximately 34,400 new houses to be built, says Commission Chair Anne Tolley.

“Central Government has given us the job of facilitating growth across Tauranga. This includes enabling more housing to be built at greater densities (number of houses per hectare) and heights within existing urban areas such as the city centre, Te Papa Peninsula and the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula.

“Population growth will occur across our city, but particularly in this area, because its central location, proximity to the water, green spaces, and other commercial/retail centres make it a great place to live.”

This means the suburbs of Ōtūmoetai, Matua, Brookfield, Bellevue and Judea will see big changes over the next 30 years, says Anne.

“This project is about understanding what people love about this part of the city and how we can enable more people to live here, while still retaining the qualities and characteristics that make it so special.”

Until the end of April, people can tell the council what they think should be better or different using online interactive maps.

The five maps look at:

  • future commercial/retail centres
  • public transport
  • walkways and cycleways
  • community amenities and facilities
  • and feeling safe in the community.

Tauranga City Council’s Programme Director of Urban Communities, Carl Lucca, says people in the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula have indicated that these are some of the areas they want improved, through feedback to surveys such as the Whakahou Taketake Vital Update.

“We now want to look at these in more detail with Ōtūmoetai Peninsula residents. To take part, people can drop a pin directly on a location on any of our online interactive maps, with comments or suggestions about things they like/don’t like about their neighbourhood. They can also see what other people are saying,” Carl explains.

Residents and community groups are also welcome to email or post their feedback to the project team.

Feedback will be collected and fed into a draft plan – also known as a ‘spatial plan’ – that people will be able to provide further feedback on later in the year.

A series of online webinars and in-person community sessions will be held in Matua and Brookfield in March and April to enable people to ask the project team questions. For more information and to access the online interactive maps visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/otumoetai2050

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How, And Whether The Ukraine War Might End


is pretty safe to assume that the Kremlin did not expect Ukraine’s resistance to be as strong and effective as it has been. It is also probably safe to say that the failure of his Ukraine blitzkrieg will not significantly change whatever Vladimir Putin will come to regard as being “Mission Accomplished.” What might Putin’s exit scenario in Ukraine actually look like? Some optimists think he has only limited gains in mind...
More>>



 
 


Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>



The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 