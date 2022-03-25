Full Mauao Closure On Wednesday 30 March
Friday, 25 March 2022, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Mauao will be closed to all visitors from 6:30am to
5:00pm on Wednesday, 30 March to ensure public safety during
aerial weed control.
If work cannot be completed
during this time there will be a backup date of Wednesday, 6
April from 6:30am to 5:00pm.
During this time
helicopters will be used, weather permitting, to allow for
effective spot spraying of invasive Pampas grass in
difficult to reach parts of the Maunga.
Security and
barriers will be in place at Mauao entrances to advise
visitors of the
closure.
