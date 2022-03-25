Full Mauao Closure On Wednesday 30 March

Mauao will be closed to all visitors from 6:30am to 5:00pm on Wednesday, 30 March to ensure public safety during aerial weed control.

If work cannot be completed during this time there will be a backup date of Wednesday, 6 April from 6:30am to 5:00pm.

During this time helicopters will be used, weather permitting, to allow for effective spot spraying of invasive Pampas grass in difficult to reach parts of the Maunga.

Security and barriers will be in place at Mauao entrances to advise visitors of the closure.

