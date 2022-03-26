Fatal Crash Near Wellsford
Saturday, 26 March 2022, 7:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a crash west of Wellsford this
afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Run Road,
Tapora shortly before 1:30pm, where a van had gone down a
bank.
The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the
scene.
The road is now clear.
Investigations
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
