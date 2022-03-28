Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

College Of Midwives Supports Midwives Petition 100%

Monday, 28 March 2022, 6:01 pm
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives

The petition launched on Friday by Rata Midwives to save Christchurch’s only remaining primary maternity service, has the full backing of the College of Midwives.

The College’s Chief Executive, Alison Eddy, says it is bewildering, that when evidence clearly demonstrates that giving birth at a primary unit enhances outcomes for well women with uncomplicated pregnancies, that this cost-effective choice is no longer going to be an option in Christchurch. There are now fewer primary birthing beds in the city than ever before.

“If St George’s closes, that’s the last one gone. After Burwood closed in 2016 many of us believed there’s be another birthing unit to replace it but clearly that didn’t happen,” she says. “Women should have choices and if those choices are being removed or are inaccessible, that’s not really having a choice.”

By ‘inaccessible’, Ms Eddy is referring to the other primary birthing units located outside Christchurch.

“Lincoln or Rangiora require a vehicle and with the price of fuel these days, there’s a barrier to those choices straight away. Although these rurally located units provide an amazing service for their communities, they are not conveniently located for women living in urban Christchurch, which is where the majority of the population resides. Our maternity service should be available to all women; inequities already exist in access to care throughout our health system and losing our last primary birthing unit is going to exacerbate that,” she says.

Ms Eddy adds that primary units also provide employment options for midwives and a supportive structure for those midwives, which is an important part in the maternity service.

Although there has been talk of a new primary birthing unit built alongside or near Christchurch Women’s, Ms Eddy says that could take years, if it happens at all.

“We believed Burwood was going to be replaced but that didn’t happen. The government health reforms and the cost of Covid-19 isn’t going to leave a lot of money for a new birthing unit and women’s health always seems to be at the bottom of the funding barrel. Let’s keep what we have and get on with looking ahead at what’s best for women and babies. The health system should be prioritising investment in maternity services as a key foundation for a healthy start to life. We need more primary birthing units, not fewer.”

St George’s was to have announced a decision any day now but it is understood the date has been extended.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ College Of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:



Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 