Māori Population Share Projected To Grow In All Regions
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The proportion of people identifying with Māori
ethnicity is projected to grow in all 16 regions between
2018 and 2043, Stats NZ said today.
In 2018, the
Māori population was 17 percent of New Zealand’s
population, ranging from 54 percent of Gisborne’s
population down to nine percent in Tasman and Otago. That
share is projected to increase to 21 percent nationally by
2043, ranging from 69 percent in Gisborne down to 12 percent
in Tasman and Otago.
“The Māori population has
relatively high proportions of tamariki and rangatahi, and a
lower proportion of kaumātua,” population estimates and
projections manager Hamish Slack said.
