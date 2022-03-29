Māori Population Share Projected To Grow In All Regions

The proportion of people identifying with Māori ethnicity is projected to grow in all 16 regions between 2018 and 2043, Stats NZ said today.

In 2018, the Māori population was 17 percent of New Zealand’s population, ranging from 54 percent of Gisborne’s population down to nine percent in Tasman and Otago. That share is projected to increase to 21 percent nationally by 2043, ranging from 69 percent in Gisborne down to 12 percent in Tasman and Otago.

“The Māori population has relatively high proportions of tamariki and rangatahi, and a lower proportion of kaumātua,” population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said.

