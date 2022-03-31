Auckland City Police Seize Firearm, Investigations Continue Into Serious Incident In Sandringham

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West

Investigations Manager:

A search warrant executed at a Mount Roskill address yesterday morning by

Police investigating the shooting at a Sandringham Road carpark earlier this

month has led to a restricted firearm being located and seized.

The investigation, named Operation Grizzly, relates to a shooting in a

carpark in which several people were injured.

Officers were called to Sandringham Road Extension, near the Wesley Community

Centre, around 10:30pm on March 11 to reports of multiple shots fired.

Seven people received injuries, none of which were life-threatening, and five

of those were subsquently treated at hospital. They have all since been

discharged.

Upon executing a search warrant at an address yesterday morning as part of

our enquiries, an AR-15 assault rifle was found.

Police also located a shotgun and ammunition, which was being sought in

relation to the shooting.

The sole occupant of the address, a 27-year-old male, has been arrested and

charged with Breach of EM Bail Conditions, Possession of a Prohibited

Firearm, Possession of Prohibited Magazine and Possession of Ammunition Clip.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday afternoon.

Police continue to make enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who may have information that could help Police is asked to please get

in touch.

You can contact us on 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or Operation

Grizzly.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

