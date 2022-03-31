Auckland City Police Seize Firearm, Investigations Continue Into Serious Incident In Sandringham
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City
West
Investigations Manager:
A search warrant
executed at a Mount Roskill address yesterday morning
by
Police investigating the shooting at a Sandringham Road carpark earlier this
month has led to a restricted firearm being located and seized.
The investigation,
named Operation Grizzly, relates to a shooting in
a
carpark in which several people were injured.
Officers were called to Sandringham Road
Extension, near the Wesley Community
Centre, around 10:30pm on March 11 to reports of multiple shots fired.
Seven people received injuries, none of which
were life-threatening, and five
of those were subsquently treated at hospital. They have all since been
discharged.
Upon executing a search warrant at
an address yesterday morning as part of
our enquiries, an AR-15 assault rifle was found.
Police also located a
shotgun and ammunition, which was being sought
in
relation to the shooting.
The sole occupant of
the address, a 27-year-old male, has been arrested
and
charged with Breach of EM Bail Conditions, Possession of a Prohibited
Firearm, Possession of Prohibited Magazine and Possession of Ammunition Clip.
He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday afternoon.
Police continue to make enquiries into the incident.
Anyone who may have information that could
help Police is asked to please get
in touch.
You
can contact us on 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or
Operation
Grizzly.
Alternatively, information can
be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.