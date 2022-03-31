Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

And, Cut…! A New Directory To Help Film Productions Reduce Waste

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 9:29 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Film Queenstown Lakes has launched a directory to help film, television, and commercial productions minimise and manage their waste in the district.

The directory, And, cut…! offers a quick reference to a variety of local businesses and waste-related organisations that provide sustainable waste solutions and services.

The directory is designed specifically for the film industry, which often has unique waste and recycling requirements, such as paint, cars, and old clothes.

It was made by Council’s in-house film office, Film Queenstown Lakes, with Council’s waste minimisation team, and representatives from the local film industry.

Film Office Coordinator Kahli Scott said she hoped the directory would be a valuable resource for the film industry.

“Our district has outstanding natural scenery and a beautiful environment that we’re proud to share on screen, but we also want to protect it. Overall, the film industry is moving to more sustainable ways of working and productions are increasingly more conscious about how they handle their waste. We’re hoping this directory will help them do that, here in Queenstown Lakes.”

“We also hope this will get the conversation started on a local level about next steps towards becoming a more sustainable film industry. Waste is just one part of the bigger picture. We’re open to ideas about how we as a regional film office can help support and champion other initiatives around environmental sustainability in the film industry and encourage anyone with an interest in this area to get in touch.”

She also noted that utilising local film crew and suppliers can be a great way of reducing waste by keeping items and equipment in circulation locally, and that all visiting productions are encouraged to do this.

Council’s Waste Minimisation Project Officer, Kath Buttar, said the directory encourages film productions to consider the waste hierarchy, where disposing of waste is the last resort, and reusing or repurposing items is considered.

“To achieve our goal of becoming a zero waste and sustainable district, we all need to significantly reduce our levels of consumption and transition from the linear thinking of ‘take - make - waste’ to a circular economy model where materials are kept in effective and efficient use for as long as possible and do not harm the environment.”

“We are very fortunate to have lots of great local organisations, such as Wastebusters and the Wānaka Community Workshop, which may be able to repurpose items from film sets.”

Ms Scott said the directory would continue to be updated with new waste-related information, and she was hopeful it may be replicated elsewhere in New Zealand.

“We’ve heard a few industry voices around the country say they are keen to learn more about this project, and we’d be happy to hear from anyone who wants to know more.”

The directory is available online here: www.qldc.govt.nz/community/economic-development/film-queenstown-lakes#and-cut

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 